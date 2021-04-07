Introducing OxeFit's XP1: An Unparalleled Strength Training Product With Real-Time Performance Assessment

DALLAS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OxeFit, a company disrupting the future of the fitness industry with a breakthrough approach to strength training, announces the release of its premiere product: the XP1. Combining science and technology, the XP1's core technology integrates robotics, movement, performance tracking, advanced coaching and analytics to create a connected fitness system that takes the guesswork out of strength training and maximizes potential of professional athletes and rehabilitation users.

"The XP1 is an exciting and groundbreaking strength training technology that will be able to keep up with the demands of professional sports," said OxeFit investor and Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott. "It will elevate performance tracking for coaches and trainers to a modern digitized platform, offering a smarter way to a stronger team."

Now available for pre-order, the XP1 observes, learns and analyzes every movement to provide real-time assessments and adjustments to improve performance, with future product rollouts bringing elite training directly to consumer homes.

"Nothing is a higher priority to me than becoming the strongest version of myself, and the XP1 will give me the tools, data and confidence to achieve the most efficient workout with optimal effectiveness," said NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant. "It's a forward-thinking approach to how I can power myself to be unstoppable during the regular season and maintain my strength in the offseason."

The XP1 consolidates traditional strength training equipment into a standalone machine as part of an interactive ecosystem for a private and personalized fitness experience. Its features work together to provide a more effective and consistent workout:

Dynamic variable resistance training with computer-controlled loads up to 500 pounds that remove limitations of traditional strength training

to complement the dynamic training content and put the control at the user's fingertips Compact, standalone machine taking up 80% less floor space than a traditional weight rack with necessary accessories

"The XP1 is defining a new era for strength training. Our team of top technology, physiology and sports medicine experts has unlocked the more challenging and intense opportunity to advance elite athletes' performance," said OxeFit co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board Mohammed "Rab" Shanableh. "We are bending the industry away from traditional strength training methods by offering a comprehensive training ecosystem that learns, grows and adapts with you. In addition to a completely customized strength training program for users of the XP1 ecosystem, it offers breakthrough accessibility and insights for real-time evaluations for strength coaches, as well as training and rehabilitation centers, to achieve new levels of physical results with clients."

Two companion software apps - OxeLead and OxeFit - will work in tandem with the XP1, syncing data to provide a holistic user experience:

OxeLead: A performance training and recovery management tool for trainers, coaches and physical therapists, works synergistically with the XP1 to measure and assess performance, eliminating the need for tracking user analytics by hand. Users get access to automatically stored data and player-to-player comparison through a cloud-based software.

OxeFit: Users can personalize their training regimen from the 200+ exercises and instructional videos, as well as engage and compete with others, all from their mobile device.

The XP1 ecosystem is not only ideal for professional athletes and sports clubs, but also has impactful applications in other environments.

"No matter if a client is training for the NFL, MLB or NBA, their bodies and their desired end-goals are unique. With the purchase of the XP1 ecosystem, we will have the unmatched ability to assess velocity, power and force through actionable, digestible data that will help us cater our workouts to our client athletes' individual needs and unlock new possibilities for them," said Jeremy Hills , president and performance trainer at Kollective, a performance training center in Austin .

"We selected the XP1 because of its core technology. The built-in alignment and performance assessments will allow our patients to track their efforts and immediate progress. This real-time data motivates an optimized outcome at each session, resulting in a more successful recovery," said Michael Moseley , co-founder of METS Physical Therapy.

"With the purchase of XP1s for our fitness facilities, it ensures our properties are outfitted with the latest equipment, exceeding resident expectations for their living experience and giving us an edge over the competition," said a spokesperson for real estate firm American Communities.

For more information on the XP1 or to place a pre-order, please visit oxefit.com.

About OxeFit

OxeFit is the first-of-its-kind strength training system, revolutionizing the world of connected fitness through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence. OxeFit will provide users with the integrated fitness experience needed to build a well-rounded life whether on a professional or personal level. By harnessing data-driven workout programs, the brand's computer-controlled load allows for variable resistance training while state-of-the-art technology captures data and monitors form to identify weaknesses and potential for injury. OxeFit's engaging content, seeks to bring a new element of connectivity to the fitness community. OxeFit is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit oxefit.com

About Kollective

Kollective is local, social performance club located in downtown Austin designed to empower your day. Led by a world-class team, Kollective specializes in human performance through an innovative and technology-based approach for our influential professionals. Whether your life surrounds being a laser-focused leader, a network-building entrepreneur or an elite athlete, Kollective is an optimized private scene to work - work out, network, get work done, and recover. Visit thekollective.com to learn more.

About METS Physical Therapy

METS Physical Therapy is a patient-driven practice, advancing the art of physical therapy through an integrative, customized approach. Family-founded and -owned, METS's team of recovery specialists restores and activates patients' full potential by providing a hands-on, one-on-one experience for preventative services in performance training and the home environment as well as recovery support. A complete list of offerings can be found at metspt.com.

About American Communities

American Communities is a family-owned real estate firm that focuses on revitalizing apartment communities and transforming them into homes. American Communities has an incredibly unique recipe for refreshing properties to create vibrant, comfortable, and excellently managed communities. They are working every day to make sure that your home is more than just where you live. For more information, visit americancommunities.com.

