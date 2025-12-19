Introducing Paddletek Group, Advancing the Future of Performance Pickleball

Multi-brand merger establishes a unified platform for innovation, athletes and growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddletek, a leading provider of performance pickleball paddles and padel rackets, today announced the creation of the Paddletek Group. This move unites Paddletek, ProXR, Padeltek, and Yobow under Paddletek Group, a merger that will advance the group's development of high-performance pickleball and padel equipment, support for sponsored athletes, and impact on continued growth of pickleball and padel through innovative technology.

The new entity combines Paddletek's legacy in performance product design and manufacturing with ProXR's performance-driven approach, creating a platform built to help every player elevate their game.

"The formation of The Paddletek Group marks an important milestone for our brand, and for the sports of pickleball and padel," said Curtis Smith, Founder of Paddletek. "Bringing all of these brands together under one platform amplifies our ability to innovate to support both recreational and elite players."

Paddletek has sold more than one million paddles to date, all proudly made in the USA. With this merger The Paddletek Group emerges as the No. 2 paddle brand among advanced players, according to Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA).

The Paddletek Group will introduce a new performance paddle line next month that will combine the strength and expertise from both great brands. Plans are also underway to expand this innovation to the growing sport of Padel.

"With the global explosion of pickleball and padel, it's exhilarating to constantly push boundaries with game changing paddles, racquets, accessories and apparel," said Ron Saslow, Founder and Managing Partner at Thirty-5 Capital and CEO of the Paddletek Group. "The Paddletek Group brings together respected brands with complementary strengths, and tremendous technologies to create an even bigger, bolder, better company."

About Paddletek

Founded in 2010, Paddletek is a leading manufacturer of high-performance pickleball paddles and equipment, with a roster of top athletes who have won more than 500 championships worldwide. Paddletek is an Official Paddle Sponsor of Major League Pickleball, Professional Pickleball Association, US Open Pickle Ball Championships and the USAP Nationals, as well as a committed supporter for advancing the sport at every level. https://www.paddletek.com/

About Thirty-5 Capital

Thirty-5 Capital is a private equity firm with a robust portfolio of professional sports teams, leagues, sporting goods and technologies with a mission of accelerating the success of early stage and family businesses. https://www.thirtyfivecapital.com/

SOURCE Thirty-5 Capital