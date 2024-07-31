Introducing PageWeight: The Free Tool to Optimize Your Web Performance and SEO

Innovative Tool Optimizes Conversions and Improves User Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era increasingly dominated by visual digital experiences, imgix stands at the vanguard of image and video management, optimization and delivery. The company is excited to announce the launch of PageWeight – a powerful, free tool that provides in-depth analysis of webpages, returning critical data on potential improvements in Lighthouse scores, Core Web Vitals, and reductions in image size and loading time. The tool provides suggestions to significantly enhance web performance and the user experience, benefiting web developers and digital marketers alike.

The PageWeight app is accessible at pageweight.imgix.com. Visitors input a URL and receive a detailed report on how their webpage images can be optimized for higher conversions, improved SEO and a better user experience. Key features include analysis of Lighthouse performance scores pre- and post-optimization, improvements in web vitals, and reductions in image sizes and loading times. The tool highlights the impact of imgix's technology, providing a before-and-after visual comparison of the results.

"PageWeight is a game-changer for businesses looking to improve their web performance," said Craig McDonogh, Head of Marketing at imgix. "By using this app, users can vividly see the transformative impact of image optimization technologies. The result is significantly faster page loading times, higher conversion rates, and an overall superior user experience. We're thrilled to provide these powerful insights to digital marketers, designers, and web developers to empower them to achieve their goals more effectively."

Key Features and Benefits:

Webpage Analysis : Provides detailed analysis of a specified URL, focusing on Lighthouse performance scores and web vitals

: Provides detailed analysis of a specified URL, focusing on Lighthouse performance scores and web vitals Performance Improvements : Highlights potential improvements in First Contentful Paint (FCP), Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), and Speed Index (SI)

: Highlights potential improvements in First Contentful Paint (FCP), Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), and Speed Index (SI) Image Optimization : Shows aggregate reductions in image size and loading times, with specific analysis of the largest image on the page

: Shows aggregate reductions in image size and loading times, with specific analysis of the largest image on the page Image Compression : Demonstrates the impact of compression on image size and loading times, with before-and-after visual comparisons

: Demonstrates the impact of compression on image size and loading times, with before-and-after visual comparisons User-Friendly Interface: Easy-to-use web app interface with email notifications for completed analyses

PageWeight is freely available now at pageweight.imgix.com.

About imgix:

imgix streamlines the process of elevating businesses through images and video. By seamlessly integrating their image repositories with our platform, imgix customers effortlessly generate and distribute optimized images to a global audience within minutes - dramatically impacting page load times and SEO. Customers like Unsplash, Porsche, Nikkei and thousands more rely on imgix for comprehensive image management, rendering capabilities, and cutting-edge technologies such as AVIF, HLS transcoding, and generative AI. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to excellence, imgix is shaping the future of digital media. Learn more at www.imgix.com

