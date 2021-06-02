Introducing Pangea: Company Driving the Future of Automotive Leather

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GST Seton AutoLeather, a leading global supplier of automotive leather components, announced today that it has renamed the company Pangea and established a new brand identity, reflecting its commitment to be the world's most trusted automotive leather company.

"Our goal in the reinvention of our company was to select a name that embodies connectedness," said Randy Johnson, Pangea president and CEO. "The literal translation of Pangea is that we are all connected – reinforcing our philosophy that our name and product connects to the earth and to our global team of artisans who make it. Our strategy is to continue building on that theme as we partner with our customers and suppliers to drive the future of mobility interiors – creating immersive surface materials that are innovative and sustainable, while still retaining the inherent beauty and genuineness of leather."

In addition to the name change, the company has also created a unique new logo and brand identity, showcased throughout all of its communications channels.

"The new brand identity is modern and reflects the true ethos of Pangea," said Johnson. "The craftsmanship behind making beautiful leather products continues to evolve and so has our organization. But while the look of our company has changed, our commitment to helping our customers create luxurious interior solutions that truly define their vehicle brands remains."

Pangea supports the world's leading original equipment vehicle manufacturers with automotive leather interior components for seats, interior trim and accessories. The company recently relocated its global headquarters and corporate development center to Rochester Hills, Michigan. It's 62,000 square foot facility houses 85 employees that support product design, engineering and virtual prototyping. The company plans to complete its build-out of the facility later this year.

About Pangea

Pangea is a global leather supplier to the world's leading automotive brands, providing full interior solutions that are driving the future of mobility interiors. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Pangea serves its customers on four continents with nearly 5,000 team members. For more information, visit www.pangeamade.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Pangeamade).

