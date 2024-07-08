Introducing Part Number Engraving for Cutting Corners Service: Enhancing Efficiency in Manufacturing

New feature enhances operational efficiency & provides greater flexibility and customization in the parts engraving process

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., is excited to announce the latest enhancement to our CNC Milling and Sheet Metal services: the ability to automatically engrave part numbers on parts. This new feature is in direct response to customer feedback and aims to streamline the manufacturing process.

Engraving Settings

Engraving part numbers directly onto parts addresses a critical need in the manufacturing workflow. By incorporating this feature, users can significantly reduce the man-hours spent on verifying drawings and matching shapes during parts collation, assembly, and maintenance. This not only speeds up the production process, but also improves accuracy and traceability in parts management.

Key Benefits of Part Number Engraving:

Streamlined Parts Collation: Simplifies the identification and matching of parts during acceptance and assembly.

Simplifies the identification and matching of parts during acceptance and assembly. Efficient Maintenance: Facilitates repeat orders and parts identification during maintenance activities.

Facilitates repeat orders and parts identification during maintenance activities. Improved Design Diversification: Enhances part identification during design modifications, ensuring precise component tracking.

Click here to see how easy setting the part number can be completed in four easy steps.

Incorporating part number engraving into the parts management process significantly reduces the time and effort needed for parts identification and verification. This practical solution enhances production cycles, minimizes errors, and ensures consistent quality throughout all manufacturing stages. We strongly encourage our customers to utilize this new functionality to optimize their manufacturing processes.

For more information on the new engraving feature, please click here.

About meviy:

meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, dependable, and cost-effective choice for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

Media Contact:

Daniel Petersen

[email protected]

SOURCE MISUMI USA