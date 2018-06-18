Introducing Patrón Citrónge Pineapple

"Pineapple continues to be a hot trend both in culinary and mixology, and increased interest in innovative and delicious cocktails, particularly in the Tiki movement, is further driving momentum of this very flavorful tropical fruit," said Lee Applbaum, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Patrón Spirits. "Patrón Citrónge Pineapple is a perfect addition to the Citrónge family; it pairs beautifully with tequila, and it has a tremendously versatile flavor profile that makes it an excellent addition to a wide variety of handcrafted cocktails."

Try Patrón Citrónge Pineapple Liqueur in these signature cocktails:

Patrón Pineapple Daiquiri

1 oz. Patrón Citrónge Pineapple

1.5 oz. Patrón Reposado Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh lime juice

.25 oz. Simple syrup

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill.

Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe and garnish with a pineapple wedge.

Patrón Pineapple Margarita

1 oz. Patrón Citrónge Pineapple Liqueur

1 ½ oz. Patrón Silver Tequila

½ oz. Pineapple juice

½ oz. Lime juice

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake to combine and chill.

Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice, and garnish with a lime wedge.

Patrón Citrónge Pineapple is available at fine spirits and liquor retailers across the country for the suggested retail price of $22.99 (750ml). Patrón Citrónge Pineapple is also available in 375ml and 1L sizes. For more information, please visit www.patrontequila.com.

About Patrón Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, Patrón tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though Patrón has grown to become one of the most-recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about Patrón tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy Patrón is responsibly.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-patron-citronge-pineapple-300667677.html

SOURCE Patrón Tequila

Related Links

http://www.patrontequila.com

