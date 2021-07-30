Introducing Pearson+: The Most Student and Budget Friendly College Learning Experience

Pearson+ puts students in control by giving them a range of learning tools and affordable pricing. Starting with Pearson's library of more than 1500 eTexts from leading authors, Pearson+ provides a learning experience that looks and feels like the rich content experiences that students are used to. Pearson+ is the first eText offering that provides a monthly, pay-as-you-go option-just like many consumer content subscriptions. Students don't need to spend large amounts of money at the beginning of the semester and they aren't tied to plans that give them more than what they need. In fact, they can choose from two budget friendly pricing models:

Single Tier: $9.99 per month for one Pearson eText

Multi Tier: $14.99 per month for access to 1500+ Pearson eTexts

"Students are clear that they prefer the convenience and affordability of digital learning tools like Pearson+," said Andy Bird, Pearson CEO. "With Pearson+ we are reimagining the learning experience for students and building direct relationships with them, which will allow us to continue to enhance the product with features they need and want. We want students to spend less time worrying about purchasing their books and more time enjoying their college experience."

Developed in collaboration with students, Pearson+ delivers a range of eTexts and study tools that fits their lifestyle and helps improve their learning outcomes. Features include:

Availability through both desktop and a mobile app

Pearson's library of over 1500 e-book titles-all in one place

Offline access to e-books for learning on the go

Audio versions of Pearson eTexts

Advanced notetaking capability with enhanced search features

Flash card sets for many titles and the ability to create and customize flashcards

A range of fonts and backgrounds so students can personalize their eTexts

24/7 live student support

Discounts on Smarthinking tutoring services

A carbon footprint that is only 20% of a traditional print textbook

An estimated 10 million students already access higher education products each year from Pearson, with continued growth of digital usage expected with Pearson+. While 70% of Pearson's higher education revenue already comes from digital products, Pearson+ will help recapture additional sales lost to the secondary textbook market and reset the economics of the company's higher education business. In addition, Pearson+ will drive a direct relationship with student consumers. As the company learns more about their needs and preference, Pearson+ will become Pearson's flagship higher education product with additional features and content planned for future release.

