Introducing Perceptive: A New Name for the Global Leader in Discovery, eClinical, and Imaging Services and Solutions

Calyx and Invicro rebrand, usher in a new era of leadership and support to the biopharmaceutical community

NOTTINGHAM, England, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx and Invicro businesses officially launched under its new corporate identity, Perceptive. The new name reflects the organization's increased strengths and capabilities, as they consolidate their place as a global leader in the provision of discovery, imaging, and eClinical solutions and services.

Perceptive Perceptive CEO, David Herron stated, “Today marks a major milestone for Perceptive, as we advance our mission to serve science. We are committed to delivering the diligence, drive, and innovation today that will enable the global clinical research community to realize tomorrow’s new therapies.”

Expanding on their combined 50 + -year history, Perceptive provides best-in-class specialist support to global pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations, spanning the complete R&D lifecycle, from discovery and preclinical through clinical development to post marketing. Perceptive's offerings include imaging biomarkers and core lab services, as well as innovative technologies in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), analytics and software.

Guided by values of customer-centricity, quality, and accountability, and with global reach across the US, Europe, and Asia, Perceptive aims to bring new insight and understanding to today's biopharmaceutical industry by supporting researchers across three key areas:

Perceptive Discovery – identify the most promising candidate compounds and minimize risk on the path to clinical success with our collaborative approach to premier preclinical and first-in-human imaging services.

Perceptive eClinical – optimize patient and clinical supply management through the alliance of expertise, innovation, and agility.

Perceptive Imaging – advance novel therapies with scientific, regulatory, and global operational expertise that drives efficient and high-quality data across small and large-scale clinical trials.

Perceptive's expertise is reflected in the support of almost 12,000 clinical research trials and 800+ approvals to date, across all clinical phases and therapeutic areas, with concentrated expertise in oncology and neuroscience. Moving forward under its new name, Perceptive will continue to serve science by delivering clarity and consistency for clinical trials worldwide on delivery, speed, and results.

About Perceptive

Perceptive is a leading global technology-enabled service provider for preclinical and clinical trial imaging and IRT/RTSM (Interactive Response Technology/Randomized Trial Supply Management) for drug developers and the global clinical research community. Perceptive's market-leading service, scientific knowledge, expertise, and technology offering help speed up the delivery of life-saving treatments to millions of patients around the world by accelerating and improving clinical trial outcomes. With operations in the US, Europe, the UK and Asia, the company provides 24/7 services to most of the world's leading pharma and biotech companies.

