INTRODUCING PERI: THE FIRST WEARABLE THAT DETECTS AND DECODES THE SYMPTOMS OF PERIMENOPAUSE

Developed by IdentifyHer and now available for U.S. pre-order ahead of its December launch, Peri turns the often confusing and poorly understood changes during perimenopause into personalized, insights women can actually use

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IdentifyHer, the AI-driven women's health company on a mission to close the gender health data gap, announces Peri , the world's first wearable designed to detect and decode symptoms of perimenopause. A 2025 CES Innovation Awards Honoree in Digital Health, Peri is now available for U.S. pre-order ahead of its December launch, bringing clarity to a life stage experienced by more than a billion women worldwide for the first time.

Introducing Peri, world's first wearable designed to detect and decode symptoms of perimenopause. Introducing Peri, world's first wearable designed to detect and decode symptoms of perimenopause.

"75% of perimenopausal women experience life-disrupting symptoms, yet perimenopause is treated like a mystery or an inevitability that women simply have to 'power through.' We reject this. Women deserve real data, validation, and support during this profoundly overlooked stage of life," said Heidi Davis, BSc, MSc, CEO and Co-Founder, IdentifyHer. "With Peri, we are pioneering a new era of women's healthcare; one where women are in control of their health and equipped to manage the symptoms that shape how we feel - physically, mentally and emotionally."

For most women perimenopause begins in the early to mid-40's and brings wide-ranging symptoms that are often dismissed by healthcare providers. It also represents a critical window of opportunity to prepare for long-term health. Powered by proprietary biosensing technology and using AI-driven analytics, Peri is a discreet wearable device that passively tracks physiological signals to identify perimenopause symptoms and delivers personalized, actionable insights. It helps women address perimenopausal challenges like anxiety, hot flashes, sleep disruption, nights sweats and more - issues that could have long-term health implications.

And it does more by profiling these symptoms across the menstrual cycle, examining their interrelationships, and tracking changes over time. Now women can truly understand and explain what they are experiencing. They can make informed decisions about how to manage symptoms - whether through lifestyle adjustments, targeted interventions, or clinical support - while choosing who to share their data with and how to adapt to changing symptom patterns over time. All of this supports smarter self-care, more effective symptom management, better-informed conversations with clinical practitioners, and improved long-term health and wellbeing.

"Heidi and I first launched IdentifyHer with the mission to support women's long-term health, and immediately recognized that to do this, we need to address the gap in perimenopause symptom data," said Donal O'Gorman, PhD, COO & Co-Founder, IdentifyHer. "Our goal with Peri is to demystify perimenopause, but more importantly, to empower and reassure women they are not alone in what they're feeling and it is possible to take proactive action towards their health."

A staggering gap exists in awareness and support about perimenopause. Research shows that even when seeking clinical help, most women face barriers to effective treatment. 70% of women who seek clinical help for perimenopause symptoms receive none, largely due to poor diagnostics and lack of clinician training, and 84% report not being believed. Until now, managing perimenopause has depended on self-reporting, an approach that can be inconsistent, subjective and difficult to track over time. And while most wearables track general wellness, none automatically detect or interpret patterns unique to perimenopause. Peri is the first device to do exactly that.

Priced at $449, Peri is FSA/HSA eligible and now available for U.S. pre-orders at myperi.co , with deliveries starting in December.

About IdentifyHer

IdentifyHer is an AI-driven women's health company closing the gender health data gap - empowering women with the insights they need to navigate perimenopause and beyond with confidence, so they can live healthier, more productive lives for longer. Founded in 2021 by Heidi Davis and Dr. Donal O'Gorman, two scientists turned entrepreneurs, IdentifyHer exists to decipher some of the biggest unmet needs in women's health - with science, data, and empathy at its core.

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE IdentifyHer