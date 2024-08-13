Introducing Pigybak Ride: Your New Go-To for Neighborly Contracting

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Pigybak, we've always believed in the power of neighbors helping neighbors (because who else would you borrow a lawnmower from?). Today, we're thrilled to announce the latest feature that's going to make those neighborly bonds even stronger—and maybe even save you from another awkward small talk over the fence. Introducing Pigybak Ride, where finding contractors becomes a neighborhood event!

So, What's Pigybak Ride?

Think of it as the carpool lane, but instead of rides, you're pooling for top-notch home service contractors. Here's how it works: you post a home improvement project to your neighbors, recruit some buddies (because doing things solo is so 2023), group chat about what you need, and voilà—get deals on services you all want. It's like ride-sharing, but with fewer awkward silences and more chances to show off your DIY Pinterest boards.

Why Are We Doing This?

Because we know the struggle of finding a good contractor. You ask your neighbors for recommendations, they point vaguely down the street, and suddenly you're stuck with a guy who thinks a hammer is an ornamental object. With Pigybak Ride, we're cutting through the confusion, saving you time, money, and the pain of having to explain (again) what "level" means.

What's in It for You?

Group Power: No more lone ranger acts. Join forces with your neighbors, because the more the merrier (and cheaper).

Savings Galore: Discounts and group rates that'll make your wallet do a happy dance.

A Smidge of Fun: Who knew organizing home repairs could be this entertaining? Trust us—group chats about grout colors are more riveting than you'd expect.

A Word from Our CEO

"Pigybak Ride is all about making home improvement a team sport," said Shanna Greathouse, Founder and CEO of Pigybak. "We know that everyone's got that one neighbor who's always on top of things—now you can team up with them and save money while you're at it. It's like a neighborhood block party, but with power tools!"

So, Are You Ready to Ride?

Get on board with Pigybak Ride today and turn those neighborhood BBQs into full-fledged home improvement planning sessions. Whether you're sprucing up your kitchen, fixing that leaky roof, or finally tackling the backyard jungle, we've got your back. And who knows? You might just become the neighborhood hero—minus the spandex.

About Pigybak

Pigybak is the ultimate marketplace for smart homeowners and savvy contractors. We connect people who need stuff done with the folks who know how to do it. Born and raised in Cleveland, Pigybak is committed to making home improvement simple, social, and surprisingly fun.

