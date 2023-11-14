Introducing Pinnacle Distribution's Trio of Game-Changing Products: Sip Shots Energy, Paradise Kava, and KratomX

News provided by

Pinnacle Distribution

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

JOPLIN, Mo., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Distribution, a leading innovator in the CBD and Hemp industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of three remarkable products that are set to revolutionize the way consumers support their wellness. Pinnacle Distribution is dedicated to delivering high-quality, effective, and convenient solutions, and these new offerings are no exception.

Sip Shots Energy: Power Up Your Day with Flavorless Energy Shots

Need a quick and efficient energy boost without the sugar and calories? Sip Shots Energy is the answer. Each 2oz shot contains 200mg of pure caffeine to help you stay focused and energized throughout the day. What sets Sip Shots Energy apart is its flavorless profile, allowing you to mix it with your favorite beverage or enjoy it as a straight shot.

Paradise Kava: Experience Tranquility with Klavacatone Shots

Unwind and find tranquility with Paradise Kava Shots. Each 2oz shot contains 500mg of Klavacatones, a natural compound known for its calming properties. Savor the potential soothing effects of Kava Shots, the perfect way to unwind after a long day.

KratomX: Elevate Your Energy

KratomX is a unique fusion of energy and refreshment. Currently, KratomX offers two different shot lines: 150mg of kratom in a pineapple flavor or 150mg of caffeine and kratom infused at a 1:1 ratio with a peach mango flavor. Both shots create an unparalleled energy-boosting experience so you can "Get Stuff Done!".

Pinnacle Distribution's commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction is evident in each of these innovative products. With Sip Shots Energy, Paradise Kava, and KratomX, the company aims to cater to the diverse wellness needs of its customers, providing effective and convenient solutions that fit seamlessly into their busy lives.

"We are excited to introduce these new products to the market," said Kevin Lacey, the CEO of Pinnacle Distribution. "We believe that Sip Shots Energy, Kava Shots, and KratomX could provide customers with healthy and sustainable options to support their wellness journeys and live fulfilling lives."

Pinnacle Distribution's new product lineup is now available for wholesale purchase online at www.pinnacledistro.com and at select retailers nationwide.

Contact:
Amanda Amodeo, Marketing Director
Pinnacle Distribution
(833) 436-7283
[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacle Distribution

