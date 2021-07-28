Introducing Planswell's Plancraft - An Exclusive Partner Platform For Financial Advisors

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 ­/PRNewswire/ -- Planswell, the financial planning engine offering free, actionable financial plans in under three minutes, is expanding its support services for partnering advisors with the launch of Plancraft. The platform gives entry to a wide array of support critical to an advisor's success including training, software, peer leadership, and prospective clients. Advisors level up when they connect with their peers and work in tandem on complex planning challenges – a luxury Planswell aims to provide with their offering that will ultimately benefit an advisor's clients.

The Plancraft platform enables financial advisors to lean into each other and offer insights, solutions, and resource recommendations that address the highs and lows of the profession. Each advisor works directly with a professional facilitator and in close-knit groups of eight to ten peers. Planswell offers Plancraft risk-free for $199 per month with no ongoing obligation or contract.

In addition to its peer networking perks, the all-encompassing partner platform offers access to:

Monthly facilitated executive peer group meetings

A proprietary financial planning software with unique referral links

Advisor HQ, a robust library of self-guided training content

A seven-day, risk-free core training program

Exclusive webinars and workshops on trending topics in the industry

Bi-weekly office hours with coaches and company leadership

When joining Plancraft, advisors may opt in to receive a guaranteed number of prospective clients per month, ranging from 10-50, based on the plan. Prospective clients (households) answer 30-40 questions as part of Planswell's free financial planning service and are strategically matched with a single advisor who best fits their needs and location.

"Exclusivity is key to winning trust with consumers," said Planswell CEO Eric Arnold, "To best serve them, we cannot overwhelm them with calls from multiple advisors. Plancraft training emphasizes a service mindset via a human experience with tactics to build rapid rapport."

Planswell is on a mission to prepare consumers for a sustainable retirement through access to financial planning. According to a recent study1, 22 percent of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement, and 15 percent have no retirement savings whatsoever. To combat this concern, Planswell connects advisors with consumers who have financial questions and, with the addition of Plancraft, trains advisors in the soft skills needed to serve Planswell consumers long term.

For more information on Plancraft, please visit: https://partners.planswell.com/advisors

1 https://www.annuity.org/retirement/retirement-statistics/

About Planswell

Planswell is a free financial planning service that allows users to develop a financial plan through a series of questions in under five minutes. Planswell's advisor partners receive training, software, and peer leadership, along with a minimum of 10 exclusive households per month. Planswell's financial planning software provides access to everything advisors need all in one convenient place. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Planswell has created over 350,000 financial plans to date.

SOURCE Planswell