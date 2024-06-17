Introducing Pocket Jury: Revolutionizing Conflict Resolution with LIVE-STREAM Video Verdicts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're arguing over bringing an ex to the wedding, or wearing socks with sandals, disagreements are inevitable. Finding an impartial resolution to these trivial disputes can be challenging. This is where Pocket Jury steps in as the ultimate solution. This innovative app is designed to bring fairness and clarity by leveraging the collective wisdom of a live jury. Pocket Jury delivers instant verdicts, ensuring that users can resolve their disagreements quickly and fairly.

Pocket Jury App

Pocket Jury provides a platform for users to present their cases via LIVE-STREAM video and receive unbiased verdicts from their peers.

How Pocket Jury Works

The process is simple and engaging:

Start Trial: The plaintiff starts the trial and the defendant accepts. The Jury is plucked from their boredom by receiving a text on their phone. The first 12 people can join the trial as a jury member. The LIVE stream debate begins! Join a Jury: No drama? No problem. Any user can be on the jury, deliberating with fellow jurors in real-time. Pick the trial that interest you the most and join before it starts. Instant Verdicts: After a quick deliberation, the jury delivers an instant, sharable, verdict, providing a fair and unbiased resolution to the dispute.

Why Pocket Jury Stands Out

Real-Time Interaction : With Pocket Jury, you get real-time drama as the litigants argue on live-stream video. Jury members text, share hot takes, and reach a consensus faster than you can say, "objection!"

: With Pocket Jury, you get real-time drama as the litigants argue on live-stream video. Jury members text, share hot takes, and reach a consensus faster than you can say, "objection!" Community-Driven : Pocket Jury brings friends together and makes everyone feel like part of the team. As a jury member, you get to be the hero who helps keep things fair and square. It's like being the referee, but way more fun!

: Pocket Jury brings friends together and makes everyone feel like part of the team. As a jury member, you get to be the hero who helps keep things fair and square. It's like being the referee, but way more fun! User-Friendly Interface : With its super user-friendly design, Pocket Jury lets you navigate, argue, and jury-duty like a pro, even if your tech skills are more 'caveman' than 'Silicon Valley', Pocket Jury's got you covered for a smooth and fun experience!

: With its super user-friendly design, Pocket Jury lets you navigate, argue, and jury-duty like a pro, even if your tech skills are more 'caveman' than 'Silicon Valley', Pocket Jury's got you covered for a smooth and fun experience! Instant Gratification: With Pocket Jury, there's no need to wait days or weeks for a resolution. Instant verdicts mean that users can move on from their disagreements swiftly and amicably.

Be a Part of the Virtual Courtroom

Pocket Jury is a place where you can settle your squabbles and play judge, jury, and peacemaker! Ever wanted to know what it's like to decide someone's fate? Now's your chance! Step into the jury box and make a real difference—or at least a funny story. Your verdict could tip the scales, so every vote counts. It's like Law & Order, but with way more fun and fewer serious consequences!

Download Pocket Jury Now

Pocket Jury is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

Pocket Jury was founded with the mission to create a fair and impartial platform for resolving minor disputes. By leveraging the power of community and real-time interaction, Pocket Jury aims to transform the way people handle disagreements, ensuring quick and just resolutions for all.

For more information, visit www.pocketjury.app, or call Peter Kertz at 480-490-4929

SOURCE Pocket Jury