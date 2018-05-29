Introducing 'Podcast: Not Impossible,' with Stories of Boundless Ideas, and Breakthrough Innovations That Change Lives

Throughout the 10-episode season, Ebeling and guests explore true stories of the impossible made 'Not Impossible.' Listeners will discover technology that allows blind and deaf people to "re-wire" their own brains, using their sense of touch; learn how a game, using facial recognition software, led to a breakthrough for spinal-cord injury victims; and find out how amputees are able "feel" via tomorrow's prosthetic limbs.

"We've assembled an army of guests that hold claim to awe-inspiring accomplishments. These people don't take 'no' for an answer, and humanity has benefited from their radical commitment to upending the status quo," said Mick Ebeling, founder of Not Impossible and host of Podcast: Not Impossible. "We want to move listeners to challenge their own ideas and conventions of success, and to reconsider ways they can make an impact, whether in their own lives, or at the scale of humanity."

New episodes of Podcast: Not Impossible will be released each Tuesday, through July 17. The first three premiere episodes are now live, exploring the following topics –

Episode 1 - See with Your Tongue

Eric Weihenmayer is an acclaimed athlete, adventurer, author – and the first blind person to scale Mount Everest. Now, he's participating in research that breaks new boundaries. Through a device called the BrainPort, he's able to "see" – with his tongue. Weihenmayer explains how the BrainPort works and what it means to his ability to experience the world around him in incredible and sometimes unexpected ways.

Keenan was a successful entrepreneur, who sought a greater challenge. He found it when he realized that a major cause of death among young Rwandan mothers – post-partum hemorrhaging – was preventable, if blood could be quickly delivered across the country's impassable mountain roads. His solution – the world's first successful drone-powered blood delivery program – is already saving lives, and could revolutionize medical-supply delivery across the world.

When producer Mick Ebeling met a paralyzed graffiti artist named Tempt, he made a promise that Tempt would one day paint again – and then wondered how he'd keep the promise. The results of the challenge reside in museums on both coasts – and the philosophy behind them launched Not Impossible Labs.

Podcast: Not Impossible is co-produced by Philip Lerman and Mick Ebeling, and is made possible by Avnet, a leading global technology company with a commitment to helping businesses around the world maximize technology's potential and bring new products to market through an integrated end-to-end ecosystem.

"Podcast: Not Impossible shines a light on truly innovative projects developed by incredibly creative professionals who've turned ideas into solutions; as a result, they're making the world a better place," said Kevin Sellers, Chief Marketing Officer, Avnet. "We are certain that these stories will resonate with our customers -- design engineers and makers -- who also have great ideas, yet face similar go-to-market challenges, and will be encouraged after listening to the podcast episodes to reach further too."

About Not Impossible

Not Impossible launched in 2008, with a goal of developing and leveraging "Technology for the Sake of Humanity" to allow the world's most vulnerable to survive and thrive via low-cost solutions. Not Impossible pairs R&D work with creates rich content about technology and will triumphing over life's "absurdities," and harnesses the power of storytelling to inspire others to make an impact by challenging boundaries of that they believe is possible. Not Impossible has received awards and honors for its technology and creative work from Cannes Lions, CLIO Awards, Fast Company, SXSW Interactive Innovation Awards, Telly Awards, TIME magazine, and others.

About Mick Ebeling, Not Impossible Founder and CEO

A recipient of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian of the Year Award, and listed as one of the most influential creative people by AdAge's Creativity 50, Mick Ebeling has sparked a movement of pragmatic, inspirational innovation; harvesting the power of technology & story to change the world. Ebeling founded Not Impossible Labs, a multiple award-winning social innovation lab & production company, on the premise that nothing is impossible. His mantra of 'commit, then figure it out' allows him to convene a disparate team of hackers, doers, makers and thinkers to create devices that better the world by enabling accessibility for all. Ebeling's style of fearless innovation has resulted in disruptive technological development across multiple industries & inspired collaboration around the world.

