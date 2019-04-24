Introducing Poland Spring® ORIGIN - America's Original Premium Spring Water

"Poland Spring is a trusted brand with over 170 years of rich history and is well-known to many in the Northeast and beyond," said Yumiko Clevenger-Lee, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Nestlé Waters North America. "For years we've been getting consumer letters, calls and social posts from all over the U.S. requesting we make Poland Spring available nationwide. With the launch of Poland Spring ORIGIN, we are excited to delight consumers throughout the entire USA."

Poland Spring ORIGIN's 100% natural spring water has been filtered by 10,000-year-old glacial sands. With no additives and only the minerals that come from the earth itself, including naturally occurring electrolytes for a crisp and refreshing taste, Poland Spring ORIGIN sets itself­ apart from other premium waters. A team of Spring Guardians carefully monitor White Cedar Spring and surrounding areas with long-term sustainability in mind.

New Poland Spring ORIGIN is thoughtfully designed with a beautiful and ergonomic bottle that delivers a premium experience consumers can both see and feel. Additionally, the bottle is made from other bottles and contains 100% food-grade recycled plastic*. Using recycled plastic helps keep plastic out of landfills and oceans and reduces greenhouse gases compared to using virgin plastic**. Importantly, like all Poland Spring bottles, Poland Spring ORIGIN is 100% recyclable and encourages consumers to recycle the bottle once it is empty, so that it can be turned into a new bottle in the future.

Beginning in April 2019, Poland Spring ORIGIN will be nationally available to consumers on Amazon.com in a 12-pack of 900mL bottles and also through delivery by ReadyRefresh® Nestlé®. May 2019 onwards, Poland Spring ORIGIN will be available in select retail locations in Florida and Texas with plans for national retail expansion in 2020.

Poland Spring ORIGIN is proud to also be investing in the conservation efforts of the Bluesource – Baskahegan Improved Forest Management Project in Maine. This project is located on over 86,000 acres of forest in Northeast Maine, and will help offset the environmental impact of shipping our product.

About Poland Spring® ORIGIN

Poland Spring® ORIGIN is the first leading American-born premium spring bottled water, sustainably sourced from the White Cedar Spring in Maine. Poland Spring ORIGIN offers 100% natural spring water and a refreshingly crisp taste, filtered by 10,000 year-old glacial sands. Poland Spring® ORIGIN is sold in a new premium 100% recycled plastic* (rPET) bottle, derived from food-grade recycled plastic, demonstrating the brand's leading sustainable packaging solutions while underscoring its support of a global recycling movement. Poland Spring ORIGIN is available to consumers nationwide through Amazon.com. To learn more, visit: https://www.polandspring.com/ORIGIN and follow us on Instagram and Facebook: @PolandSpringORIGIN and on Twitter: @PolandSprORIGIN

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring®, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.

* Excludes label and cap, which are recyclable, but not made from recycled material

** Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) 2018





