Introducing Polaroid Go: The World's Smallest Analog Instant Camera to Join the Polaroid Family

"Bringing innovation, product design, creativity, and a little bit of attitude back to Polaroid has been our focus ever since we took over as the new team three years ago. The Polaroid Go is our biggest contribution to this yet. It is just really playful yet incredibly well-designed, and it's going to make it so easy for you to bring a totally different camera than your phone with you wherever you go," Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid CEO, said.

To celebrate the launch of Polaroid Go, the brand kicks off a new initiative with creativity at its heart; the "Go create" campaign brings together an exciting group of creators across artistic disciplines and global cultures to share stories of inspiration and creation. Initial collaborators include creative director and designer Quinn Whitney Wilson, who's shaping contemporary culture through her work with Lizzo, and London-based musician Arlo Parks, frequently dubbed as Gen Z's poet for her influential sound and lyricism.

"It's a pleasure to be working with Polaroid to document the strange, the inspiring, and the gorgeous moments that pepper my creative days," Arlo Parks, British singer-songwriter and poet, said.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Polaroid and their creator collaborators will be releasing new "Go create" content through their social media and digital channels, highlighting identity and inspiration in all forms. The full cast of creative partners will be revealed over the coming months—watch this space.

The "Go create" campaign kicks off with bang: a musical moment with hit-making British producer duo, Jungle. The first of two films launching the campaign feature Jungle's anthemic new single, "Keep Moving." The track is a swinging ode to positivity and momentum and precedes Jungle's hotly anticipated new album, "Loving in Stereo" (August 2021).

"For the launch of the Polaroid Go, we've gone back to Polaroid's original DNA of being a tool and a medium for creators to push culture forward. We've partnered with what we think are some of the most boundary-pushing, fun, and talented artists, designers, musicians, and creatives active today and we couldn't be more proud to work with them, support them, and promote their amazing work. We can't wait to see what they come up with," Smolokowski said on the launch.

Available in a classic white colorway, the Polaroid Go camera leans on Polaroid's iconic heritage of design while creating a new format of instant cameras for a new generation. The Polaroid Go also includes a newly developed selfie mirror, self-timer, longer-lasting battery, dynamic flash, double exposure, and travel-friendly accessories. The sky's the limit, not the size.

"We spent years designing the Polaroid Go camera from the inside out. The camera's internal components are arranged like a three-dimensional Tetris, using a careful composition to achieve a simple and effortless exterior and deliver the smallest size instant analog camera possible. Bringing product design back in a serious way to Polaroid is a labor of love and the team is super proud of this new iconic form factor," Ignacio Germade, Polaroid Chief Design Officer, said on the new design.

Creativity is how you see the world, so the Polaroid Go is designed to follow wherever creativity leads, with a portable, wearable look and feel. What you capture with the Polaroid Go camera could become your next creation, whether it's a mood board, music video, or a sweet memory on your photo wall. At Polaroid, we believe all acts of creativity, big and small, are a meaningful part of our modern lives, and we should be able to take that spirit with us wherever we go.

"Over the past year, we've seen the need for imagination and exploration as we've all tackled some of the hardest moments of our lives. Creativity is the fuel we all need to reimagine a world worth fighting for. The voices of the Go create concept paint a defiant view of the future—one that is inspired by change, digs into the unfinished pieces of art, and invites community to come alongside the creative process," Smolokowski said.

"As a creative who aims to capture the spirit of the more nuanced yet memorable moments in life, I was pleased that Polaroid asked me to collaborate with them for the release of the Polaroid Go. The immediacy of the Polaroid camera has always given me the ability to capture the intimate, tactile memories that feel so reflective of the fleeting but important moments in our lives. I look forward to having the ability to highlight my creative process with this new camera and to share these precious moments with you all!" Quinn Whitney Wilson, "Go create" campaign collaborator, said.

Accompanying the launch of Polaroid Go camera is the Go film, reimagining Polaroid's classic square format in the smallest analog film the brand has ever produced.

Polaroid Go available for pre-sale on April 20 and for purchase on April 27 at polaroid.com/go

Polaroid Go Camera MSRP: $99.99

Polaroid Go Film Double Pack MSRP: $19.99

Notes to Editors // About Polaroid:

Polaroid was founded by Edwin Land in 1937 as an icon of innovation and engineering. The company first produced ski goggles and 3D glasses for the US Army and Navy. It wasn't until 1943 when Land's daughter asked why she couldn't see a photograph of herself immediately that the idea for the instant camera was born. In 1947 it became a reality with the first ever instant camera.

It was the introduction of the breakthrough Polaroid SX-70 camera in 1972 that launched instant photography as we know it today, followed by landmark innovations such as the original OneStep, instant color film; and the Polaroid 600 and Spectra cameras and film formats.

Polaroid cameras went on to inspire artists such as Andy Warhol, Helmut Newton, Robert Mapplethorpe, Maripol, Keith Haring, and Guy Bourdin who raised the brand to the status of a cultural icon.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the swift rise of digital technology eclipsed instant photography and Polaroid announced the end of instant film production in 2008. But that was short-lived; a dedicated group of instant photography fans under the name 'The Impossible Project' saved the last Polaroid factory in the Netherlands. Since then, they have been the only people in the world making film for vintage Polaroid cameras.

In 2017, The Impossible Project re-launched as Polaroid Originals: a brand dedicated exclusively to Polaroid's original analog instant photography products. Bringing analog instant photography back under the Polaroid umbrella was a significant milestone, but it was not the end of the journey. In March 2020, Polaroid took the next step and became one brand, with the one name: Polaroid.

Today, Polaroid has analog instant photography at its core and represents the brand that people all over the world came to know and love for over 80 years. By unifying its entire product portfolio under one name, Polaroid is setting out its new vision as a global brand that will continue to create products that bring people together in human and meaningful ways.

