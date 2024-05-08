Introducing Proactiv's NEW Post Blemish 10% Vitamin C Serum™ Helps Even and Brighten Acne-Prone Skin

Crafted with a potent blend of ingredients, including 10% vitamin C (3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid), licorice root, centella asiatica, and hyaluronic acid, this post blemish serum targets post inflammatory hyperpigmentation while safeguarding against environmental stressors that can contribute to skin darkening. This fragrance free, lightweight formula is fast absorbing, creating an invisible shield that restores the skin's natural radiance and brightness.

"Our mission at Proactiv is to help people feel confident about their skin by providing effective skincare solutions," says Samantha Boulukos, Head of Business at Alchemee. "Proactiv's new serum helps fade the appearance of hyperpigmentation with skin-loving ingredients, and is a great compliment to our Proactiv skin care line."

"I've found that patients are much happier when treating acne while simultaneously addressing the dark marks it leaves behind," says Dr. Rachel Nazarian, Board Certified Dermatologist. "Improving tone with this non-comedogenic vitamin C ensures that skin brightens effectively, without causing new acne pimples. The combination of antioxidants, hydrators, and pigment-targeted ingredients work on many different pathways to enhance the skin quality."

Key ingredients include:

Vitamin C: An antioxidant known for its brightening and skin-tone improving properties.

Licorice Root Extract: An antioxidant that helps reduce the appearance of dark marks and spots.

Hyaluronic Acid: A moisture magnet that keeps the skin hydrated.

Centella Asiatica: An antioxidant that guards against free radical damage.

Vitamin E: An antioxidant that nourishes the skin.

Features of the Post Blemish 10% Vitamin C Serum™:

Dermatologist-developed for efficacy and safety.

Smooths and evens tone and texture for a refined complexion.

Brightens skin for a more radiant appearance.

Reduces the appearance of dark marks and spots left behind by previous acne blemishes.

Fragrance-free.

Non-comedogenic formula ensures it won't clog pores.

Proactiv's Post Blemish 10% Vitamin C Serum™ is now available for purchase exclusively at www.proactiv.com. For more information about this breakthrough product and Proactiv's complete range of skincare solutions, visit www.proactiv.com.

About Alchemee LLC.

Since 1995, Proactiv has been at the forefront of acne treatment, and the brand continues to offer breakthrough solutions that meet the dynamic skincare needs of people worldwide.

Alchemee LLC, formerly The Proactiv Company, and a subsidiary of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., is an industry leader in developing routine-based skincare solutions. Alchemee combines breakthrough medical technologies with the best acne treatment fighters into tried and true routines. With over 30 years of experience and more than 20 million customers worldwide, there's a reason Proactiv® is America's #1 Clear Skin Routine. Proactiv's trusted 3-step skincare regimens work to break the acne cycle and set users on a path to clear, confident skin.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.taro.com.

