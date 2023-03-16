Introducing PROLIDS: A New Bicycle Helmet Brand Designed Especially for Kids!

TULSA, Okla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective this month, Brett Baker, company founder, announces the launch of PROLIDS, a bicycle helmet designer and manufacturer based in Tulsa, OK.

PROLIDS was created with the goal of making fun, stylish, customizable helmets that kids could wear, and feel good about wearing. PROLIDS helmets will help their wearers look good, stay comfortable and be safer, whether they are riding bikes, scooters, skateboards, or participating in similar activities.

"I have dealt with the fallout from a childhood head injury for most of my life," said Baker. "My main goal in starting PROLIDS is to help prevent today's kids from having to go through the same experience. To do that, we had to design a helmet that was safe, and that looked cool enough for kids to want to wear it."

PROLIDS helmets' hat-like appearance features a patent-pending design that incorporates three styles of brims, that can be worn forwards or backwards, or removed completely for a traditional bump-cap look. The innovative helmet offers maximum protection and customization, allowing kids to switch up their style with just a flip of the brim. With PROLIDS, kids can stay safe and express their individuality. The PROLIDS helmet offers adjustable fit to maximize comfort and security, and enable the helmet to fit properly for all users.

To maximize availability and access to helmets and the safety they provide, PROLIDS is using an omni-channel sales approach, with the helmets available in configurations enabling different price points. The helmets will be available directly through PROLIDS.com, via traditional bicycle retailers and distributors, as well as through major mainstream retailers.

PROLIDS will also be made available to charitable organizations promoting safe cycling for kids, starting with Bike Club Tulsa , locally. The Bike Club program provides bikes and safety education to hundreds of kids each year in the Tulsa area.

PROLIDS is proud to offer a helmet that is both safe and stylish, giving kids the protection they need while allowing them to express themselves. The company expects to expand into adult offerings, and additional participation categories as it grows.

ABOUT PROLIDS: PROLIDS was established in 2022 by a retired firefighter, husband and father who had personally suffered from a traumatic brain injury when he was 8 years old. At the time he did not know he had suffered a brain injury as not as much was known about concussions in the 70s and 80s. He spent decades trying to heal his brain and once he was able to do so was determined to create a safety helmet that people would want to wear. PROLIDS has passed the CPSC standard for children's bicycle helmets for ages 8+ so the users can feel confident that they are protected when wearing properly. PROLIDS is a USA based company and is headquartered in Oklahoma. PROLIDS can be personalized with stickers and offers the user a totally unique and safe design.

