Introducing ProQuest One™ Business: Supporting Business Students on the Path to Academic and Professional Success

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ProQuest announced the launch of a new solution designed to support the unique teaching and learning needs of business faculty and students: ProQuest One™ Business.

Developed in collaboration with faculty, students and business librarians, ProQuest One Business delivers a mix of practical and theoretical content in an interface that helps students build the research skills they'll need for success in their courses and careers. A business-focused user experience guides students to content for their most common assignments – including SWOT analyses, case studies and industry reports.

"The world needs strong, confident and diverse leaders, and my mandate is to prepare our students for what comes next," said Lety Camacho, Business Librarian for Brigham Young University's Marriott School of Business. "Having access to a resource like ProQuest One Business will not only help our students complete their assignments, it will help them develop the research and critical-thinking skills that will be in high demand once they enter the professional world. ProQuest One Business is ideal for all types of learning, including remote and hybrid."

"Enrollment in business schools is strong and predicted to grow. As research becomes more complex, and student and faculty needs continue to rise, we saw the opportunity to create a product that supports the essentials of business education," Jo-Anne Hogan, Director of Product Management at ProQuest. "ProQuest One Business helps students navigate the complicated world of business research and empowers libraries to deliver greater value to the business programs they support."

ProQuest One Business gives faculty and students access to a wealth of multi-format sources in one place, including:

Company, industry and country reports from providers such as the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions, and in-depth analyst reports from J.P. Morgan

from providers such as the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions, and in-depth analyst reports from J.P. Morgan Scholarly journal and ebook coverage from hundreds of renowned publishers, including Emerald and Springer

from hundreds of renowned publishers, including Emerald and Springer Full text of the three major global business news sources: The Wall Street Journal, The Economist and the Financial Times

The Wall Street Journal, The Economist and the Financial Times A robust collection of video – including interviews with business leaders, case studies and trainings

ProQuest One Business is the latest innovation in the ProQuest One family of solutions, which includes ProQuest One™ Academic and ProQuest One™ Literature. All ProQuest One products are available on the award-winning ProQuest® platform at ProQuest.com.

Learn more about ProQuest One Business on the ProQuest website.

ProQuest supports the important work in the world's research and learning communities. The company curates six centuries of content – the world's largest collection of journals, ebooks, primary sources, dissertations, news and video – and builds powerful workflow solutions to help libraries acquire and grow collections that inspire extraordinary outcomes. ProQuest products and services are used in academic, K-12, public, corporate and government libraries in 150 countries.

Along with its companies and affiliates Ex Libris, Alexander Street and Bowker, ProQuest helps its customers achieve better research, better learning and better insights. For more information, visit our ProQuest and Extraordinary Stories blogs, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

