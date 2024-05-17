Introducing ProteinMentor® a multi-attribute platform technology for the biopharma industry

BOSTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Dynamic Solutions this week launched its State-of-the-Art ProteinMentor® platform technology at the PEGS Boston Summit. ProteinMentor® consists of a Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) microscope with innovative slide cell array and is powered by two-dimensional correlation algorithms.

"This platform technology provides a multi-attribute solution for the biopharma industry to accelerate developability and comparability assessment for the next generation of therapeutics," said Dr Belinda Pastrana, Founder and CSO/CTO of Protein Dynamic Solutions.

QCL microspectroscopy promises to deliver solutions for current and future needs of drug design, research and development through reproducible high-quality results. The technology allows for automated hyperspectral image acquisition, analysis and reporting and enables data informed predictions of stability. A single experiment can provide >20 million data points of the intact protein in its formulation, making it ideal for deep machine learning and AI.

José E. Casellas, the company's CEO, added, "The streamlined workflow and unique insight into protein structure offered by ProteinMentor® are ideal for drug developability and monitoring in the biopharmaceutical industry. The fast turn-around times and multi-attribute characteristics of the platform will have a major impact in reducing cost of operations and time to market."

Dr. Pastrana presented the platform in a talk in the PEGS Boston Summit Biophysical Methods Section titled "Comprehensive Multi-Attribute Method for Biotherapeutic Developability Assessment and End-to-End Comparability".

ProteinMentor® will be available starting June 1. For more information visit www.pdsbio.com

About Protein Dynamic Solutions (PDS): Based in Wakefield, MA, PDS develops first-in-class, fully-automated protein characterization technology for use across the drug development & manufacturing value chain. PDS was established in 2015.

