Introducing Providence Place Senior Living of Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2021, Providence Place Senior Living proudly took over leadership in serving the residents of the former Country Meadows of Lancaster at 1380 Elm Avenue. We were enthusiastic to join the team at this community and help ensure the residents are happy, healthy and satisfied. And, we are excited to be a part of the greater Lancaster community as well!

Redefining Home… with Providence Place Senior Living of Lancaster Providence Place of Lancaster - come visit us at 1380 Elm Avenue

Providence Place is a sister company of Country Meadows, also owned by the George M. Leader Family. Like Country Meadows, we serve seniors through Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Support at six additional campuses in Central and Eastern PA. Licensed as an Assisted Living Residence, Providence Place focuses on helping residents to age-in-place while providing exceptional quality of life. Our rates tend to be more economical than most and our culture is one of kindness, caring and respect for others.

We have a unique, two-stage memory support program which offers daily support for early dementia in a non-secure setting and then, when needed, we also offer more continuous memory care assistance for those with moderate to late-stage dementia in a secure neighborhood. We follow the Positive Approach to Care developed by Teepa Snow and use these techniques as our primary communication method.

We are committed to making the Lancaster community a second home for our residents and staff. We will continue to act responsibly to protect our Providence Place staff and residents during the current pandemic circumstances. We continue our culture across all campuses of family and service and have been warmly welcomed in the Lancaster area. We welcome new residents to our community with care and have expanded our Memory Care offerings and apartments.

We are honored to join the healthcare community in Lancaster and look forward to serving you and your loved ones. For more information, please visit us at www.Providence-Place.com or call 717-392-4100. We also invite community members, friends, family and healthcare professionals to our Open House featuring our renovated Memory Care floor on Tuesday, March 22nd from 5pm to 7pm. Come see our renovations, fantastic dining program, vibrant activities and more.

Contact:

Laura Gifford, Director of Marketing & Communications

Providence Place Senior Living

717-520-0330 ext. 17

[email protected]

SOURCE Providence Place Senior Living