Introducing Pulumi Neo, the Industry's First AI-Powered Platform Engineer

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure automation leader Pulumi , with over 3,700 customers, including Snowflake, Nvidia, and the BMW Group, today announced Pulumi Neo , the industry's first platform engineering AI agent purpose-built to manage infrastructure on any cloud—public, private, or hybrid—with enterprise-grade controls. Neo builds on Pulumi's proven cloud engineering platform and flagship infrastructure as code (IaC) technology, which supports thousands of cloud providers and powers over one million downloads per week.

"In under a year, AI has completely reshaped how we build applications. With Pulumi Neo, platform engineering is now catching up," said Joe Duffy, Founder and CEO of Pulumi. "Neo builds on Pulumi's proven product foundation to ensure reliability and safety, and combines the best frontier models with cloud context, tools, and workflows, enabling it to automate entire mission-critical tasks. Things that used to take weeks can now confidently be done in minutes."

Addressing the Platform Engineering Challenge

As AI accelerates software development velocity, platform teams face unprecedented demands. Gartner predicts that by 2026 , 80 percent of large software engineering organizations will establish platform engineering teams to accelerate application delivery with greater confidence, up from 45 percent in 2022. Despite significant advances in platform engineering, infrastructure bottlenecks still often emerge as the primary constraint limiting team velocity.

Meet Neo: Purpose-Built Platform Engineering AI

Neo is an AI agent that can automate infrastructure tasks end-to-end with enterprise governance. Neo understands dependencies, executes changes, monitors outcomes, and maintains compliance throughout the entire infrastructure lifecycle. Neo appears as a teammate in Pulumi Cloud who you can ask to perform jobs and know it will respect your security model.

Pulumi Neo's capabilities include:

Fully agentic workflow : Launch short- or long-running tasks with approvals, interactive guidance, and complete task history

: Launch short- or long-running tasks with approvals, interactive guidance, and complete task history Deep IaC foundation : Get previews and history for everything Neo does, leveraging proven patterns from thousands of providers and millions of production deployments

: Get previews and history for everything Neo does, leveraging proven patterns from thousands of providers and millions of production deployments Personalized multi-cloud context : Automatic context across all of your cloud environments for all of Pulumi's supported providers, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes

: Automatic context across all of your cloud environments for all of Pulumi's supported providers, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes Automatic enterprise guardrails : Neo respects all of your team's governance settings, including RBAC and policy as code configurations

: Neo respects all of your team's governance settings, including RBAC and policy as code configurations Progressive autonomy: Human-in-the-loop interaction with configurable automation levels, from fully guardrailed to fully autonomous

Real Customer Impact

Werner Enterprises reduced infrastructure provisioning time from three days to four hours while maintaining SOC 2 compliance, enabling development teams to ship features 75 percent faster.

"We have a high tolerance for AI capabilities and we're actively looking for where we can integrate AI without compromising our infrastructure governance and reliability requirements," said Jason Harris, Cloud Architecture Lead at Werner Enterprises.

Beta customers report transformational improvements:

Deliver 10x more infrastructure with existing teams

with existing teams Deploy 75 percent faster for operations that previously took weeks

for operations that previously took weeks Reduce policy violations by 90 percent through automated governance

"Pulumi Neo addresses our biggest challenge of eliminating the infrastructure bottleneck that slows down our entire engineering organization," said Richard Genthner, Chief Information Security Officer, Boost Insurance . "To get to market faster, we require infrastructure intelligence that understands our environment, respects our guardrails, and keeps humans in the loop so we can move faster, safely."

Platform Integration and Partner Ecosystem

Neo is also available in Pulumi's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, integrating with Cognition Windsurf and Devin, Claude Code, Cursor, VS Code, and other AI coding assistants. This allows users to jump between Pulumi Cloud and their favorite tools for agentic tasks.

Availability

Pulumi Neo is available to all users and customers today, and is free of charge while in preview. Neo is included in Pulumi Cloud, with capabilities available in Pulumi's MCP Server, which is available in AWS, Cursor, and Cognition MCP marketplaces. Learn more at pulumi.com/neo .

About Pulumi

Pulumi is the cloud infrastructure platform that engineers love and enterprises trust. From infrastructure as code to secrets management, policy enforcement, and AI-powered automation, Pulumi provides the unified platform teams need to build, secure, and manage infrastructure in the AI era. Founded in 2017, Pulumi serves over 3,700 customers, with 1 million downloads per week. Learn more at pulumi.com .

