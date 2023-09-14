INTRODUCING QELEO.AI: A FREE-FOREVER SYNTHETIC INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Technologies LLC (DBA Qeleo) announces the beta launch of its Synthetic Intelligence platform designed to change the way people interact with AI. Qeleo hosts a multitude of AI abilities under one roof, allowing it to do more than just Large Language Model (LLM) tasks. Qeleo demonstrates competence in more than 35 different areas, including creative writing, using the internet to augment its real-time knowledge, creating images from text, image to text and facial recognition.

Qeleo's Synthetic Intelligence uniquely combines a diverse range of AI powers under one roof.

Inspired by the human brain, Qeleo has developed AI models that demonstrate human-like levels of intelligence. Just like synapses working in harmony, each of these models is interconnected. Given the nature of an input request, Qeleo AI selects the most appropriate among its various models to formulate a response. Qeleo not only performs a diverse range of tasks but is also built with the inherent capability to learn, evolve, and adapt.

Coinciding with the beta release, Qeleo unveils an updated website. It's designed to engage users with details including subscription plans, the Qeleo community on Discourse , and easily accessible developer documentation.

Qeleo can be accessed via https://qeleo.ai . As part of the company's mission to build technology that promotes the welfare of all life forms and drive universal AI accessibility, Qeleo offers a Free Forever account to allow everyone to benefit from the AI.

Qeleo is currently in beta and plans to add more abilities in the months to come.

About Qeleo:

Qeleo is an AI research company that brings together a wide variety of AI abilities and tools in one place. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the human brain, Qeleo aims to provide a new generation of Synthetic Intelligence. With over 35 different areas of competence, Qeleo is ready to assist users with tasks ranging from creative writing to facial recognition. The platform continuously learns and adapts to users' needs, making it ever-improving.

Successfully tested by real customers in real-world applications for over seven years, Qeleo offers a

range of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions including a generative synthetic intelligence platform and an AI-augmented industry-agnostic IoT infrastructure intelligently manages billions of distributed devices worldwide in real-time, utilizing AI to optimize diverse key performance indicators, including software and hardware performance, device metrics, logs, network reliability, system health, and more, empowering businesses with actionable insights.

Qeleo is committed to making their AI accessible to everyone, free of charge. At Qeleo, accessibility isn't just a buzzword; it's woven into the fabric of the company culture, encouraging universal access to technology, championing individual growth, and responsibly pushing the boundaries of AI.

For more information, visit https://qeleo.ai.

To share thoughts and feedback, Qeleo invites users to join the Qeleo community at https://qeleo.discourse.group/

