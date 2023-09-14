INTRODUCING QELEO.AI: A FREE-FOREVER SYNTHETIC INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM

News provided by

Qeleo

14 Sep, 2023, 13:18 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Technologies LLC (DBA Qeleo) announces the beta launch of its Synthetic Intelligence platform designed to change the way people interact with AI. Qeleo hosts a multitude of AI abilities under one roof, allowing it to do more than just Large Language Model (LLM) tasks. Qeleo demonstrates competence in more than 35 different areas, including creative writing, using the internet to augment its real-time knowledge, creating images from text, image to text and facial recognition.

Continue Reading
Qeleo's Synthetic Intelligence uniquely combines a diverse range of AI powers under one roof.
Qeleo's Synthetic Intelligence uniquely combines a diverse range of AI powers under one roof.

Inspired by the human brain, Qeleo has developed AI models that demonstrate human-like levels of intelligence. Just like synapses working in harmony, each of these models is interconnected. Given the nature of an input request, Qeleo AI selects the most appropriate among its various models to formulate a response. Qeleo not only performs a diverse range of tasks but is also built with the inherent capability to learn, evolve, and adapt.

Coinciding with the beta release, Qeleo unveils an updated website. It's designed to engage users with details including subscription plans, the Qeleo community on Discourse, and easily accessible developer documentation.

Qeleo can be accessed via https://qeleo.ai. As part of the company's mission to build technology that promotes the welfare of all life forms and drive universal AI accessibility, Qeleo offers a Free Forever account to allow everyone to benefit from the AI. 

Qeleo is currently in beta and plans to add more abilities in the months to come.

About Qeleo:

Qeleo is an AI research company that brings together a wide variety of AI abilities and tools in one place. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the human brain, Qeleo aims to provide a new generation of Synthetic Intelligence. With over 35 different areas of competence, Qeleo is ready to assist users with tasks ranging from creative writing to facial recognition. The platform continuously learns and adapts to users' needs, making it ever-improving.

Successfully tested by real customers in real-world applications for over seven years, Qeleo offers a

range of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions including a generative synthetic intelligence platform and an AI-augmented industry-agnostic IoT infrastructure intelligently manages billions of distributed devices worldwide in real-time, utilizing AI to optimize diverse key performance indicators, including software and hardware performance, device metrics, logs, network reliability, system health, and more, empowering businesses with actionable insights.

Qeleo is committed to making their AI accessible to everyone, free of charge. At Qeleo, accessibility isn't just a buzzword; it's woven into the fabric of the company culture, encouraging universal access to technology, championing individual growth, and responsibly pushing the boundaries of AI.

For more information, visit https://qeleo.ai.

To share thoughts and feedback, Qeleo invites users to join the Qeleo community at https://qeleo.discourse.group/ 

For further information, please contact:

Tarka L'Herpiniere
E-mail: [email protected] 

For Media Inquiries:
E-mail: [email protected] 

For Investor Inquiries:
E-mail: investors@qeleo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205809/Qeleo_ai.jpg

SOURCE Qeleo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.