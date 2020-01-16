Introducing Queens Defenders

QD envisions a justice system that treats all people equally, with compassion. As public defenders, QD fights for the best possible outcomes for its clients each day, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation, or immigration status. QD lawyers, social workers, and program staff work in the courts, outreach centers, libraries, and schools across Queens to enable clients to make positive life changes and pursue their dreams.

The organization works to provide a 360-degree approach to criminal and social justice, serving individuals before, during, and after involvement with the criminal justice system. QD's Justice Centers in Rockaway and Jamaica offer Youth Justice Courts, Know Your Rights workshops, assistance with immigration- and housing-related issues, afterschool programming, and paid mentorships. QD also offers workshops for adults on topics including healthy relationships, domestic violence, employment training, and working with school district personnel on individualized education plans (IEPs).

"We believe that prevention is the best defense and we are expanding our services, in particular to help young people stay out of the criminal justice system and to support recently released individuals from returning to prison," explains Lori Zeno, QD's Executive Director and Founder. "We have seen such positive results with so many of our clients – from young people charged with felonies who are now in college studying criminal justice to clients who have been able to find fulfilling employment and stability after incarceration. This is the kind of work that motivates every employee at Queens Defenders."

