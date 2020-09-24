Introducing Rachel: Arcus Lending Creates Mortgage Industry’s First Digital Human

Rachel is an AI-powered digital human trained to answer questions that borrowers may have about the mortgage process. All a customer has to do is hold down their space bar to talk to her, and she answers their questions. She revolutionizes the online chatbot experience and supplements the work done by human employees. Rachel comes at an optimal time, with the world moving rapidly towards digital services. Rachel is like Apple's Siri or Amazon's Alexa, but more real because she looks like a human.

The current online chatbot experience is impersonal and does little to drive long-lasting connections with customers. "Digital humans bring this emotional connection back to online customer service, thereby humanizing the mortgage experience," says Arcus's CEO, Shashank Shekhar.

Uneeq's CEO Danny Tomsett stated, "Creating an exceptional customer experience is more important than ever, especially in today's digital-first environment. By integrating a digital human into the homebuying process, customer-centric organizations like Arcus Lending can create natural human interaction at scale. This is an example of how conversational artificial intelligence can help a company better support their customers while creating a competitive advantage."

Arcus Lending's goal with the digital human is to increase the engagement of the web visitors by providing "more human" customer service, improve lead conversion, and save time for the operations and sales team. A sustainable relationship between loan officers and their clients is important. Through digital humans like Rachel, Arcus bring this to clients in the comfort of their own homes.

As an AI-powered human, Rachel's abilities will evolve as she learns through experience and analytics. As her capabilities increase, she will eventually help even more.

Founded in 2008 by Shashank Shekhar, Arcus Lending aims to provide simply the best mortgages to its clients across 19 (and growing!) states. It was named to the coveted Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2017. Through its unique hybrid broker/lender model, Arcus shops for multiple lenders to ensure super-low rates. Its combination of expert advice, excellent customer service, and competitive rates ensures the best mortgages tailored to each client's unique financial situation.

