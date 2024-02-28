Introducing Raleigh's Only Car Museum, The Museum at Car Space

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Space is thrilled to announce a newly imagined experience with the establishment of Raleigh's first automotive museum. Gone is the private social club. In its place, the establishment, henceforth known as " The Museum at Car Space " or simply "The Museum," is on a mission to become a cultural hub within the Triangle, blending the worlds of automotive gallery displays, luxury hospitality, and community inclusivity under one roof.

Anthony You, Co-founder, stated, "Our mission is to allow everyone in the Triangle to experience and enjoy the legacy of these cars and the memories they evoke. We believe tha cars and art have the power to bring people together and foster both personal and business relationships."

In alignment with our core value of "Every Man and Woman," The Museum introduces two new membership tiers, starting at $200 per year, designed to welcome people across the Triangle. Additionally, non-member guests can now visit the Museum by purchasing an admissions ticket.

Let's Get Drinks at "The Museum"

At the core of The Museum's hospitality offering is its sophisticated cocktail lounge, where jazz music sets the tone for an evening of storytelling and craftsmanship. Each cocktail served is a homage to the automobiles on display, with names and narratives that draw inspiration from their histories. For instance, the 'Black Magic,' a Hot Toddy rendition, pays tribute to the valiant story of Robert Montgomery, the original owner of our 1939 Rolls Royce Wraith and a celebrated MGM actor who served in World War II. This thoughtful connection between beverage and exhibit offers guests a deeper engagement with the themes on display.

The Museum is committed to providing a dynamic and ever-changing backdrop for its members and guests. With exhibits rotating every few months, The Museum ensures a novel experience with each visit. Currently, patrons can explore a carefully curated collection that celebrates automotive history, available until the second week of April. Following this, The Museum will shift gears to spotlight the power and nostalgia of 60s and 70s Muscle Cars, further demonstrating its dedication to showcasing a wide array of automotive marvels.

To enhance the visitor experience, The Museum at Car Space is introducing an array of new services, including a concierge and reception. This addition underscores our promise of 'Unreasonable Hospitality,' ensuring that every guest is greeted with warmth and every visit is memorable. Starting with the Muscle Cars exhibit in April, The Museum will also incorporate memorabilia and artwork into its displays, enriching the visual and educational journey for all who walk through its doors.

"The Museum at Car Space is more than just a venue; it's a cultural hub where the stories of iconic automobiles are told through exhibits, cocktails, and the ambiance we create," said Dave Younts, CEO of Car Space.

As The Museum at Car Space continues to evolve, it invites the community and potential partners to join in its celebration of automotive history and culture. With its commitment to accessibility, storytelling, and exceptional hospitality, The Museum is poised to become a landmark destination for not just car enthusiasts, but all those who appreciate the finer aspects of cultural experience.

Inclusive Membership And Admission Options

"In alignment with our core value of 'Every Man and Woman,' The Museum introduces two new membership tiers. We always dreamed of a club where everyone felt welcome and were inspired to build their aspirations. The Museum is our opportunity to share something special with the community here in the Triangle. We invite everyone to come experience the space with our new membership and admission options."

Base Membership, priced at $200 per year, offers unlimited access to visit and enjoy our car exhibits, experience the best cocktails in Raleigh, and fuel your competitive drive on our racing and golf simulators. Members of The Museum at Car Space also enjoy discounts on private events and coworking spaces within Car Space.

Collector Membership, priced at $1,500 per year is designed for those who love to host and entertain. This tier provides the privilege to bring guests to The Museum without them purchasing an admissions ticket. Additionally, Collector Members can utilize our reserved seating in the cocktail lounge. Perhaps the best perk of Collector Membership is the ability to host one private event hosting per year with no venue fee (normally $3,000 or more per event). Additional perks include reciprocal benefits at future Museum locations.

Single Day Admission, priced at $20 for adults, $15 for Military and first Responders, and free for children aged 15 and under, offers access to non-members who are curious about our exhibits, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the magic of The Museum.

About The Museum at Car Space

Located in Raleigh, The Museum at Car Space is a pioneering space where automotive passion meets cultural appreciation. Through a range of exhibits, membership options, and a dedication to hospitality, we invite everyone to explore the rich history and excitement of the automotive world.

About Car Space, Inc .

