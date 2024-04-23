Introducing Rare Parenting: The Online Publication for Parents of Children with Special Needs

Scientifically-driven articles written by journalists and backed by doctors provide trustworthy parenting advice

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Parenting, the online publication providing medically-backed advice for parents of children with disabilities, rare diseases, and special needs announces its official launch. Articles cover topics related to parenting children with special needs, including managing symptoms and surgeries, family and relationships, finances, and self-care. The publication was founded by former advertising and media executive Megan Nolan and was inspired by her personal struggle managing care for her three-year-old son diagnosed with FOXG1 Syndrome.

"Rare Parenting exists to help lift the burden off the shoulders of parents who are struggling alone. Articles help parents identify and care for symptoms as well as identify the appropriate specialists needed for further evaluation and care. We explain the latest in available therapies and address other areas parents face—from relationships to finances," says Nolan.

Nolan's professional background in the publishing industry and her personal experience as the parent and caregiver to a child with severe disabilities uniquely qualifies her to lead Rare Parenting and the movement it represents - ensuring the large community of families impacted by complex medical needs gets the advice and support it deserves.

"When my son was born, I was repeatedly asked to follow a wait-and-see approach, despite my concerns with his delays and other symptoms. Looking back, his symptoms were all very obvious signs of a neurological disease. It wasn't until his seizures began at 14 months that we met a doctor who recommended genetic testing, and at 16 months he was diagnosed," says Nolan.

"That struggle undiagnosed was the darkest period of my life. The truth is, we become 'parent-caregivers' overnight. We give up our careers and we become nurses without any training. Even after diagnosis, I continued to have trouble understanding his symptoms and managing his care. Rare Parenting was created to ease this struggle. Parents should have access to information covering all aspects from diagnosis to caring for a child with special needs. Until now, there hasn't been a medically-backed, journalist-written parenting publication dedicated to this space," explains Nolan.

Rare Parenting is launching with a comprehensive library of content already available, which will continue to deepen and evolve as the magazine aims to continuously build upon its resources to provide much-needed support to families of children with diverse medical needs. Notable articles include:

Rare Parenting is committed to delivering content based on service journalism. Each piece of coverage is thoroughly researched and fact-checked, to ensure that it can properly help parents navigate caring for their children. Health-based coverage published by Rare Parenting is further medically reviewed by its Medical Review Board .

About Rare Parenting

Rare Parenting is an online publication for parents of children with disabilities, rare diseases, and special needs. Articles represent service journalism offering trustworthy parenting advice around managing symptoms and care, as well as managing finances, relationships, self-care, and more. Articles are professionally written by writers and editors from the New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, Fortune, Forbes, Harvard Medical Review, BabyCenter, Parents, etc. Each article is heavily researched and fact-checked, to properly help parents navigate caring for their child via trustworthy sources. Health articles are further medically reviewed by Rare Parenting's Medical Review Board .

About Megan Nolan

Megan Nolan is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Rare Parenting as well as the Co-Founder and CEO of the charity The Children's Rare Disorders Fund. She is also the mother to a very disabled little boy with a rare disease called FOXG1 Syndrome. Before her son's birth, Megan worked in luxury marketing and advertising with hundreds of brands, such as Prada, Vogue, LVMH, Richemont, and L'Oréal. Her career came to a sharp halt when her son was born, temporarily ending it. Megan later reignited her career by moving her skills into the disability space. Rare Parenting was launched with the hope of utilizing her career to benefit other parents of children with disabilities, by delivering trustworthy parenting advice.

