Introducing Ray-Ban's Clubmaster in an Exclusive New Color, Available Only at GlassesUSA.com

The Clubmaster has been donned by inspirational thinkers and "visionaries'', and became an icon of the club scene (hence the name) before returning to set new standards with the rise of retro and hipster subculture in 2010. The Clubmaster style confidently walks the line between old school and '80s excess and knows that vision is the first step in reshaping culture.

"GlassesUSA.com has always been committed to delivering iconic and fashion-forward optical styles to our customers. Thanks to our partners at Ray-Ban, the launch of the Clubmaster in transparent grey is the perfect synergy in an effort for us to continue to offer optical styles that our customers love wearing," Daniel Rothman, GlassesUSA.com co-founder and CEO.

It is a priority for GlassesUSA.com to ensure customers are always up to date on the latest styles and trends. The leading optical retailer is always looking for ways to offer new and exclusive styles, as well as offer a VIP optical purchasing experience. The partnership with Ray-Ban helps deliver the top-notch virtual retail experiences that customers expect and deserve.

This new colorway will be sold only at GlassesUSA.com, and promises an experience like no other while implementing an opportunity for consumers to take a walk through the '80s as they unbox the time capsule shaped packaging. Then to discover the souvenirs included, such as arcade ticket stickers, fiber cloth packaged in a box shaped as a cassette, and polaroid photos all dedicated to a nostalgic unboxing experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.glassesusa.com/ray-ban-clubmaster-exclusive .

About GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and house brands in a wide-range of styles – single vision glasses, progressives, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, blue light glasses, bluetooth glasses and more – GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn't break the bank and is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase eyewear.

As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with tools that further the brand's mission including its proprietary Prescription Scanner app, which extracts current prescription from any pair of glasses, and the Virtual Try-On which uses augmented reality to allow consumers to try on the frames from the comfort of their home.

