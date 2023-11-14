Introducing RC2: Retainer Club's latest technology platform for DSOs & Individual Practices to enhance patient experience and accelerate revenue growth.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After five years of transformative breakthroughs in the orthodontic industry and serving over 30,000 patients, Retainer Club is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated RC2 platform. This revolutionary platform is set to redefine the way Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), orthodontists, and dentists serve patients, manage post-treatment care and drive growth. RC2 offers a simple approach to generate revenue and provide valuable analytics for practices to boost growth.

Retainer Club President and Co-Founder, Dr. Blair Feldman, expressed excitement about the launch, saying, "RC2 is a game-changer for practices. Our mission is to provide the tools and support to enhance patient care and boost revenue. We are taking a giant leap towards that goal, and are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the industry."

Key Features

The launch of RC2 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of post treatment retainer delivery and patient care. The platform is designed to empower practices to break free from the traditional retainer model and raise the bar for profitability and patient satisfaction. The pioneering features introduced with this launch will revolutionize how practices operate, setting a new standard for the industry. These (6) core features of RC2 integrate a holistic approach to retainer management:

Online Ordering & Home Delivery - allow 100% of patients to easily order perfect-fit retainer replacements with FREE home delivery. Custom Smile Care Plan - create and manage a customized retainer replacement membership program that boosts revenue and saves your practice valuable time and money. Analytics - streamline patient data with accurate insights into KPIs that measure patient orders and revenue. Revenue Optimization - consistently grow revenue with your customized Smile Care Plan that supports 100% of patients for years after orthodontic treatment is complete. New Patient Marketing - activate and manage integrated marketing, co-branded inserts, digital advertising and our custom built partner locator to increase referrals and retention. Patient Management & Engagement - automate a seamless process for your staff for fulfillment, logistics, and billing to extend the lifetime value and referral reminders for all retainer patients.

Dr. Dustin Burleson, Orthodontist and Dental Practice Consultant for over 4,000 orthodontists stated, "I've been following Retainer Club for four years now - and the new RC2 platform will revolutionize the retainer model. Dental groups will either be all-in early - or playing catch-up a year from now."

To learn more about RC2 and experience the new era in orthodontic care and patient management, visit info.retainerclub.com/rc-2-demo.

About Retainer Club: Retainer Club is an innovator in the orthodontic industry, dedicated to empowering DSOs and orthodontic practices to achieve greater success. With a commitment to patient care and revenue optimization, Retainer Club's transformative technology platform is changing the way retainers are delivered and managed.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, visit : https://www.partners.retainerclub.com

SOURCE Retainer Club