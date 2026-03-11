Introducing Rebel Audio: Podcasting For The Next Generation Of Creators

New AI Powered Podcasting Platform Secures $3.8M in Funding; Mark Burnett Joins As Advisor

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to the Era of Social Audio. Today, Rebel Audio announces the launch of its new AI-powered podcasting platform designed to radically simplify how podcasts are created, produced, and scaled. Poised to be "the Canva of podcasting," the company has secured $3.8 million in funding and brings on producer Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice, Shark Tank) as its first advisor. Rebel Audio will be available to join invite-only during SXSW in Austin, TX. Watch the explainer video HERE.

Over the past decade, podcasts have become one of fastest-growing media formats, with the industry projected to be worth $114B by 2030. But the technology creators and producers are currently relying on to record, edit and distribute is complicated and outdated. Rebel Audio offers a much-needed solution to lower the barrier of entry, and bring podcasting into its next chapter. AI-powered production tools and a turnkey, user-friendly system allows creators to move from idea to distribution giving new voices and experienced creators a more efficient way to work. Users will now be able to record, edit and upload episodes directly to platforms like Spotify and Apple, unlocking a new era of "social audio." Rebel Audio is redefining podcasting for the next generation of creators aimed at finding the next Alex Cooper or Joe Rogan.

"Podcasting has exploded, but the tools behind it haven't evolved fast enough for the social first generation," said Jared Gutstadt, Founder and CEO of Rebel Audio. "Rebel Audio was born from a breakthrough in how AI can power the infrastructure podcasting has always needed, putting the focus back on ideas, voices, and seamless distribution. As the first native AI tool built for the podcast community, we are not only removing backend complexities, we are building the operating system that will empower the next breakout voices."

Rebel Audio raised a $3.8 million seed round that was oversubscribed within 30 days. The company holds a strategic investor network including Julie Gauthier, Benjamin Lurie, Jonathan Schulman, Dr. Armin Tehrany, Dr. Richard Firshein and Launch Tennessee, a nonprofit public-private partnership focused on making Tennessee synonymous with high-growth startups, in part through its $70 million equity fund, InvestTN.

The team behind Rebel Audio brings deep experience across media, music, podcasting, entertainment and technology, including Jared Gutstadt, Founder and CEO (Jingle Punks, Audio Up); Brian Edwards, Co-Founder and Executive Advisor (MGM, DreamWorks); Patrice Choghi, COO (MGM Studios, Televisa North America, and Mark Burnett Productions); and Bill Hobbs, Board of Advisors (Vector Holdings, Epiphany Collective).

Rebel Audio was created in partnership with Lattice Partners, an AI consulting firm and product studio that works with leading brands and innovators to design, build, and launch world-class AI products.

Rebel Audio arrives today; join the waitlist for early access - https://www.rebelaudio.ai.

