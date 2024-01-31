INTRODUCING RECOVER 180; THE ONLY ORGANIC SPORTS DRINK FORMULATED FOR BALANCED HYDRATION

Enter RECOVER 180 the only certified organic sports beverage balanced for rehydration @drinkrecover #drinkrecover Post this

RECOVER 180's unique formulation combines coconut water with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins, and organic flavors, to provide the hydration necessary to recover strong without any added sugars, chemicals, preservatives or artificial colors. The exceptional formula also contains nutritious organic elderberry, which is rich in antioxidants and is known to help lower inflammation and boost immunity support. Each drink is packed with 110% of the daily recommended intake of Vitamins A and E, allowing the body to obtain essential nutrients during hydration. Its ratio of electrolytes to calories, ideal for everyday hydration and thirst-quenching, was developed via findings from studies that included the beverage hydration index (BHI). This measurement works to reveal how well a body hydrates when certain levels of electrolytes are consumed.

Designed for today's active generation, a consumer group focused on clean, natural nutrition, and approachable fitness who want more out of their chosen refreshments, RECOVER 180 aims to provide the benefits of sports drinks without added sugars and filler ingredients. Each bottle contains only 15 calories, a remarkable departure from traditional sports beverages in the category.

"As an active individual myself, I saw an opportunity to create a sports drink that better addressed what I and other consumers were looking for – a healthier product without compromising on benefits or taste," explains Collins. "My team and I did extensive research to craft the perfect organic rehydration beverage that improves upon traditional hydration capacity. We're very excited for America to incorporate RECOVER 180 into their routine, as we believe deeply in the benefits of such a balanced drink."

Ideal for everyone from professional athletes to health-conscious individuals to on-the-go workers and movers, RECOVER 180 invites all to train (or run, walk, dance, play, ball, tackle, etc.), recover and repeat. The brand’s formula is already resonating with the nation’s top athletes, indicated by the backing of additional impressive names like NFL Hall of Famer John Elway, Super Bowl Champion and MVP Drew Brees, the NFL’s DeMarvion Overshown, John Metchie III and Zaven Collins, Duke University NCAA standout Jared McCain - a list of best-in-class athletes and top-notch content creators that is expected to grow.

Consumers can find RECOVER 180 nationwide via Sprouts Farmers Market, QuikTrip, and Amazon as well as regionally through King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smiths and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9 floz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99). The company is working with distributors across the country, including Honickman Group, Hensley Beverages, Straub Distributing, Pacific Beverage, John Lenore & Co., Columbia Distributing, Intrastate, Pure Beverage, Folsom Distributors, Choice Beverage, and Gulf Distributing, to name a few, and will be distributed in mass, grocery, convenience, food service, military, and direct-to-consumer channels.

To learn more about RECOVER 180, visit www.drinkrecover.com and follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok.

About RECOVER 180

