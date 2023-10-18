Introducing RecyclingKits.com: A Sustainable Solution for Hard-to-Recycle Items

News provided by

Close the Loop

18 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

HEBRON, Ky., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Close the Loop, a pioneer in sustainable solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest initiative, RecyclingKits.com, a subsidiary dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses make a positive impact on the environment by recycling hard-to-recycle items. This innovative online platform aligns with Close the Loop's brand promise of Zero waste to landfill.

RecyclingKits.com is a one-stop destination for individuals and businesses looking to responsibly dispose of items that are traditionally challenging to recycle, such as electronics, cosmetics, and more. By providing access to specialized recycling kits, comprehensive recycling information, and a commitment to sustainability, RecyclingKits.com empowers users to take tangible steps towards a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

Why RecyclingKits.com?

  1. Environmental Stewardship: RecyclingKits.com is aligned with the values of eco-conscious consumers and small businesses, offering a solution to tackle hard-to-recycle items that often end up in landfills, causing harm to the planet.

  2. Convenience: The platform simplifies the recycling process with easy-to-use kits that include everything needed to recycle specific items. No more searching for drop-off locations or worrying about proper disposal methods.

  3. Expert Guidance: RecyclingKits.com provides valuable resources and information to educate users about the importance of recycling and how they can make a meaningful difference.

  4. Commitment to Sustainability: Close the Loop, the parent company, has a proven track record of commitment to environmental sustainability, and RecyclingKits.com proudly carries on this tradition.

RecyclingKits.com is not just a website; it's a call to action. We urge you to visit www.recyclingkits.com, explore the wide range of recycling kits available, and take your first step towards a more sustainable future. By choosing to recycle your hard-to-recycle items through RecyclingKits.com, you are contributing to a cleaner, healthier planet for current and future generations.

Join us today and be a part of the eco-friendly revolution!

About Close the Loop: Close the Loop is a leading provider of sustainability solutions, committed to promoting a circular economy by offering innovative recycling and resource recovery services. Close the Loop is part of a leading Global Sustainability ESG business and part of the Close the Loop Group.

2053 Meridian Place Hebron, KY 41048 www.recyclingkits.com

Follow us on social media, share your recycling journey, and make a difference today!

SOURCE Close the Loop

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.