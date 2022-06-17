Introducing 'Relate' by Namecheap: A Suite of Easy Tools to Power Small Businesses

PHOENIX, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and a global web services company, today officially introduces Relate by Namecheap, a new suite of online tools to make it easier for small businesses to succeed and grow in the digital space.

Namecheap now offers entrepreneurs and online business owners Relate™ social media management, customer review oversight, and business registration legal services. More tools are in the pipeline, guided by a co-creation mindset, where Namecheap conducts surveys exploring the needs of small business owners.

Introducing RelateSocial, RelateReview and RelateLegal

"Small businesses find themselves scrambling for survival in a crowded, competitive digital marketplace. Our goal is to remove the complication, so they feel empowered instead of overwhelmed," said Eva Alexandropoulos, Namecheap Business Development Director.

"So far, we've paved the way to make things easy for small businesses in three steps. First they can quickly register their business name and establish themselves as an LLC or CORP for legitimacy. Then they get to grow their reach on social media by having all their channels and analytics in a simple Dashboard. From there, they can manage their online reputation to build brand trust, with all their online reviews and business listings in one place. This is what we mean by empowering small businesses to succeed."

All Relate products offer at least two flexible plan options to suit different business needs. Having conducted market demand tests prior to full release, Relate by Namecheap unveils its first three vital business empowerment tools:

RelateLegal

RelateLegal lets customers search and register the availability of their business name in real-time, a service no other company currently offers. Then they simply fill out a guided, plain-speak application form to file as a Limited Liability Company (LLC) or Corporation (CORP), and RelateLegal takes care of the rest. Namecheap has partnered with Legalinc to make the whole process hassle-free and affordable. It takes just 10 minutes or less.

RelateSocial

Business owners get the convenience of having all their social media platforms in one integrated Dashboard. They benefit from a vast array of features that make it easy to be a social media marketing pro — a calendar that schedules content to auto-publish in advance, a media library to create fast posts, keyword tracking to find new customers, in-app comment replies, and constant improvement with insight reporting.

RelateReview

Over 90% of people these days use online reviews for decision-making, so a good reputation is vital for any business. This reputation manager makes sure you never miss out on customer feedback, or opportunities to build brand loyalty. Also stay on top of competitors, and improve search rankings. With the click of a button, add positive reviews to your website, so there's always fresh social proof you're the right buyer's choice.

Relate™ is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Namecheap, Inc. For more information about the Relate product suite, visit: https://www.namecheap.com/relate/ .

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 15 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com .

