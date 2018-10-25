INTRODUCING: ReLISTO Property Management Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ReLISTO has officially launched its new division of residential and commercial Property Management for Northern California, encompassing San Francisco, North Bay, South Bay, and Peninsula areas.

While ReLISTO has historically offered full service Property Management to its portfolio of leasing clients, the new focus will be on providing that same service and commitment to quality and value to a wider range of real estate owners, investors and investment companies.

With over 30 years combined experience in real estate in San Francisco, ReLISTO Property Management is looking to fill the void left between legacy paper based Management companies and the newest entrants that focus more on efficiency rather than a full and personalized service which is so important in real estate transactions.

ReLISTO Property Management offers a complete service in real estate asset management, leasing, and asset preservation. With a sharp understanding of the relationship between all parties in the transaction, ReLISTO Property Management aims to provide a service which is tailored for each and every individual client.

Additional management services that will be provided include:

Maximizing rental returns

Handling lease turnover

Security deposit management and calculators

Relocation services for SMEs and Enterprise companies

Online rent pay and funds disbursement, as well as online maintenance requests

HOA management and administration

ReLISTO Property Management is simplifying the process by which assets are managed, enhancing yields and adding value to Owners' portfolios.

About ReLISTO Property Management

ReLISTO is a full service property management division offering a full range of services to both residential, condominium and commercial clients. The Company is well represented across multiple asset classes both locally and regionally. Our diverse portfolio consists of modern residential properties, industrial business spaces and condominiums throughout San Francisco and Northern California. A subsidiary of ReLISTO (Real Estate Leasing Innovations, Services and Tools Online), a San Francisco real estate leasing brokerage that leverages technology to better lease real property, place tenants, and support landlords with online tools and services.

1318 Hayes Street | San Francisco, CA | 94117 | 415.236.6116 | www.ReLISTO.com

For further information, please contact:

Mr. C. J. Corman

Director – ReLISTO Property Management

Tel: (415) 480-4541

Email: CJ@ReLISTO.com

SOURCE ReLISTO

