Introducing RENEW by TRINITY: A Sustainable Housewares Brand Revolutionizing Home Design with Reclaimed Bamboo Chopsticks

CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing concerns about environmental sustainability, RENEW by TRINITY, a pioneering housewares brand, is taking a planet-first approach to home décor, furnishings, kitchen accessories, and even pet items.

The company unveiled its first collection at this year's The Inspired Home Show in Chicago, featuring artisan-crafted products made from reclaimed bamboo chopsticks. Launching on July 1, RENEW aims to reshape our understanding of the relationship between interior design and environmental responsibility.

Each week around the globe 1.5 billion single-use bamboo chopsticks are discarded, amounting to 5.4 trillion annually.

Rooted in quality craftsmanship and mindful manufacturing, RENEW focuses on minimizing its carbon footprint while creating local jobs. The collection is designed and crafted at The Chop Shop, RENEW's sustainability studio in North Texas. Committed to upcycling, RENEW transforms single-use chopsticks into eco-chic housewares and home accessories. Globally, 1.5 billion single-use bamboo chopsticks are discarded weekly, amounting to 5.4 trillion annually. RENEW addresses this waste by converting discarded materials into functional, design-forward pieces for kitchen and living spaces.

RENEW's upcycling approach reduces waste and conserves natural resources, with each piece telling a story of sustainability and sophistication. Each houseware item comes with detailed environmental impact metrics, showcasing the number of chopsticks reclaimed and pounds of CO2 avoided through its production. For instance, every small Gather + Graze Serving Board reclaims 265 chopsticks, equating to 28.44 pounds of CO2 avoided.

"Sustainability is at the core of our business model," said CEO Cze-Chao Tam. "With RENEW, there is a huge opportunity to create real impact at scale."

RENEW sources bamboo chopsticks from its partner, ChopValue, a certified B Corporation committed to "urban harvesting" single-use chopsticks from a network of restaurants across the USA and Canada. This partnership reduces transportation-related CO2 emissions, material, and water waste. RENEW's technology, paired with ChopValue's innovative processing, transforms chopsticks into an engineered performance material.

RENEW's debut collection features innovative designs for every home space, from minimalist coffee tables to kitchenware and even a cleverly disguised pet crate doubling as a side table. Made with non-toxic, food-grade, and formaldehyde-free finishes, every unique and planet-friendly product is crafted to stand out and withstand climate change. Each product is meticulously crafted with attention to detail, balancing functionality, durability, and design.

RENEW also welcomes collaborations with brands and retailers to design and craft bespoke products with meaningful environmental impact. Visit our website to preview the full collection.

