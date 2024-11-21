Introducing Replenza, A GLP-1 Nutritional Support System For People On A GLP-1 Weight Loss Journey

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Replenza Labs, LLC has launched a daily physician-formulated nutritional supplement system specifically designed for individuals using GLP-1 medications.

Replenza is here to support you, whether you're just beginning your GLP-1 journey or are well on your way. Replenza offers a comprehensive approach to supporting muscle recovery, digestive health, and skin elasticity, making it an essential companion for those on GLP-1 medications.

Replenza's Product Line:

Replenza™ Daily Replenisher – A powdered supplement designed to support muscle recovery, digestive health, and skin elasticity.* With a blend of amino acids, prebiotics, and collagen peptides, the delicious Mixed Berry-flavored powder has 0 grams of sugar and is made without GMO ingredients or artificial sweeteners. It is dairy, lactose, gluten, egg, and peanut free. It is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility in the USA, with globally sourced ingredients, and is NSF certified and GMP compliant. Users are recommended to take 1-2 scoops daily, mixed with 8-16 oz of cold water.

Replenza™ Daily Supplement – A supplement containing 22 essential nutrients, including a Probiotic and Enzyme Blend for gut health. It also includes BioPerine®, a patented ingredient that helps maximize nutrient absorption, and B-Complex Vitamins with Ashwagandha for cellular energy and stress support.* Users are recommended to take two tablets daily.

Both products are tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals taking GLP-1 medications and support their overall nutritional health.

"Digestive health and muscle recovery are vital areas often overlooked in a weight loss journey using GLP-1 medications. Replenza is designed to help nourish from within, made with amino acids, prebiotics, probiotics, and essential nutrients." - Dr. Rajesh Dhirmalani, Replenza Advisory Board Member

Expert Backing: Replenza is developed with the guidance of a board of experts, including:

Dr. Rajesh Dhirmalani , Board-Certified Gastroenterologist

, Board-Certified Gastroenterologist Dr. Richard Bloomer , Academic Dean, Research Scientist & Dietary Supplement Expert

, Academic Dean, Research Scientist & Dietary Supplement Expert Erin Palinski-Wade , Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, and Personal Trainer

, Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, and Personal Trainer Dr. Struan Coleman , Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon & Microbiologist

, Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon & Microbiologist Danielle Schupp , Registered Dietitian & Sports Nutritionist

Availability:

Replenza is available online and will soon be available in major retailers, supermarkets, and on Amazon.

About Replenza:

Replenza is a NSF-certified, physician formulated, nutritional supplement specifically designed for individuals using GLP-1 medications. By delivering essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, Replenza supports muscle recovery, digestive health, and skin elasticity.* Made without GMO ingredients, artificial sweeteners, and gluten, Replenza offers a comprehensive approach to overall nutrition. Manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, Replenza's mission is to be a trusted partner, offering a nutritional support system with products designed to empower individuals on their transformative health journey.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Media Contact: Ashley Brooks, [email protected]

