INTRODUCING REVOLUTION BEAUTY'S NEWEST PEPTIDE POWERHOUSE DUO: PEPTIDE STRENGTH LASH AND BROW SERUM & JUICY PEPTIDE LIP BALMS

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Beauty , the UK-born beauty brand for the masses, expands their product portfolio with the introduction of two revolutionary peptide launches: Revolution Beauty Juicy Peptide Lip Balms and Revolution Beauty Peptide Strength Lash and Brow Serum . These highly-anticipated, beauty-boosting releases are set to strengthen and volumize brows and lashes and hydrate lips for all, providing innovative and multifunctional formulas that will be available at ULTA and Target this summer.

Revolution Beauty Juicy Peptide Lip Balms are the brand's first collection of lip-loving, peptide infused butter balms available now in-store and online at Target , online at Amazon.com and in-store and online at Ulta . Where lip care meets color and with a sheer tint formula in four fun and fresh shades, this buttery balm formula hydrates, cares and repairs your lips for a juicy looking pout and long-lasting moisturization.

Revolution Beauty Juicy Peptide Lip Balms are packed with lip-loving ingredients, including:

Peptides to hydrate, repair and plump

Squalene that locks in moisture and hydrates

Vitamin E to smooth, soften and plump

Avocado Seed Oil, Cherry Seed Oil and Chamomile Extract to nourish and hydrate

Four flushes of color in four craveable scents will perfect your pout for any occasion:

Spice – A warm nude glossy balm with an orange scent

Clear Ice – A clear glossy balm with a sweet grapefruit scent

Latte – A brown nude glossy balm with a vanilla scent

Strawberry – A baby pink glossy balm with a strawberry scent

Revolution Beauty Juicy Peptide Lip Balms launch on the heels of yet another peptide powered innovation from the brand - Peptide Strength Lash and Brow Serum. Available now in-store and online at Ulta.com , and coming soon to Amazon, Revolution Beauty Peptide Strength Lash and Brow Serum is a peptide-powered formulation that visibly boosts brow and lash length, fullness, volume and strength in just 8 weeks. Formulated to be PGA, hormone and fragrance free, and with a multi-peptide complex and hyaluronic acid, Peptide Strength Lash and Brow Serum effectively promotes stronger, longer and thicker lashes and brows for a naturally enhanced, healthier look in just 8 weeks.

Revolution Beauty put Peptide Strength Lash and Brow Serum to the test with a blind user trial of 60 testers in 8 weeks. The results?:

86% agree lashes look visibly longer

84% agree lashes look fuller

85% agree lashes look naturally enhanced

84% agree brows look thicker

89% agree lashes and brows look healthier

"Understanding that non-traditional makeup products with skincare benefits continue to be a priority for today's engaged beauty consumer, we are excited to introduce these two new skin-loving, peptide packed formulas to our product portfolio," says Revolution Beauty North America President, Erin Cast. "We developed Peptide Strength Lash and Brow Serum and Juicy Peptide Lip Balm in response to an increased demand for peptide-infused beauty solutions at an affordable price point and are thrilled to be able to share these effective and accessible formulations with our loyal brand fans and new customers alike."

These launches at Amazon, Target, ULTA and RevolutionBeauty.US reinforce the brand's commitment to accessible and high-quality beauty solutions. Both products emphasise a blend of skincare benefits, makeup versatility, and inclusivity, encapsulating Revolution Beauty's ethos of 'Beauty for All.'

Revolution Beauty Peptide Strength Lash and Brow Serum ($10 USD) is available for purchase in-store and online at Ulta and coming soon to Amazon. Revolution Beauty Juicy Peptide Lip Balms ($8 USD) are available for purchase in-store and online at Target , Ulta, and Amazon.

ABOUT REVOLUTION BEAUTY // FOLLOW US @MAKEUPREVOLUTION

Revolution Beauty is a British-based cosmetics company available in over 75 countries worldwide, including leading cosmetics brand Makeup Revolution, Revolution Skincare and Haircare, Revolution Pro, I Heart Revolution and ReLove by Revolution. Established in 2014, Revolution Beauty exists to make amazing quality cosmetics, affordable for all. Revolution celebrates diversity and is proud to have a Zero Skin Retouch policy across all their assets and marketing. Revolution is 93% vegan (and growing), all their products are PETA-certified cruelty-free, Revolution has never tested on animals.

SOURCE Revolution Beauty