Introducing RGIS Store Layout Services

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of RGIS' initiative to be organized for growth, the company has been evaluating all aspects of the business, including the SmartSpace division. The services that RGIS offers to retailers within this division go beyond the SmartSpace software, and as a result would like to announce the division's new name, Store Layout Services.

RGIS, LLC

"We feel that our new name, Store Layout Services, provides a much clearer understanding of what services RGIS provides. The new name also allows for additional growth opportunities as we continue to advance our people and technology," said Russ Silber, Senior Vice President of Business Development.

In addition to the software, Store Layout Services offers solutions to retailers that require assistance with a variety of projects such as fixture data to update macro-space software, store layout information for in-store mobile navigation apps, and CAD floor plans to prepare for store resets and acquisitions. RGIS provides retailers with experienced employees, including CAD professionals, to execute the services with the precision necessary to make informed business decisions.

The Store Layout Services division offers the following services:

Macro Space Surveys: Macro-level merchandise surveys that provide data regarding the retailer's selling space delivered in industry standard formats.

Macro-level merchandise surveys that provide data regarding the retailer's selling space delivered in industry standard formats. Fixture Audits: Survey of fixture locations and types across all the retailer's locations. This may include a CAD floor plan as part of the output.

Survey of fixture locations and types across all the retailer's locations. This may include a CAD floor plan as part of the output. Questionnaires: Custom questionnaires developed by RGIS and the retailer that are executed across all locations to gain insight into the store's retail environment. The service may include a multimedia component for further validation of findings.

Custom questionnaires developed by RGIS and the retailer that are executed across all locations to gain insight into the store's retail environment. The service may include a multimedia component for further validation of findings. Full Store Layout Surveys: A comprehensive survey of the store's interior that provides the retailer with an understanding of the layout in relation to the macro space merchandise. This service includes both the Macro Space Survey and Fixture Audit. The Questionnaire service is often added to this as well.

The adoption of the new Store Layout Service name will not impact the software, which will continue to be called SmartSpace.

About RGIS

RGIS takes clients beyond the count with integrated inventory services that include store surveys, store remodels and resets, supply chain audits and asset optimization. With proven successes in all aspects of retail, healthcare and manufacturing inventory, more organizations, in more places, trust RGIS to provide the information and insight they need to fully understand their assets and make better business decisions.

Media Contact:

Christopher Rust

Phone: 800.551.9130

Email: sales@rgis.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

https://www.rgis.com/sls

SOURCE RGIS, LLC

Related Links

https://www.rgis.com

