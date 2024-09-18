Introducing RIFTSTORM: A New Co-Op Top-Down Shooter Experience Joining Xai Network's Flagship Roster

Combining Cosmic Horror with rich Co-op Roguelite Shooter gameplay, RIFTSTORM expands into web3 following a successful playtest on Steam earlier this year.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network Xai, today announced a partnership with Confiction Labs for RIFTSTORM, a multiplayer roguelite shooter featuring unique weapon skills, challenging dungeons, and a planned cross-platform feature (PC, Consoles and Mobile), which will soon be powered by Xai Network.

During their public pre-alpha playtest on Steam in March this year, RIFTSTORM attracted 22,000 players including over 800 live streamers and content creators globally across 110 countries. This partnership announcement marks the Xai Foundation's support for the development of RIFTSTORM.

"When RIFTSTORM launched its Steam playtest, we knew that this was a truly special title and one that would be a perfect fit for Xai," said Soby Saqib, Head of Strategy at Ex Populus and core contributor to Xai. "Blending some of gaming's greatest hits from Diablo to the original Helldivers, RIFTSTORM unlocks a brand new co-op shooter for gamers in our ecosystem and will represent one of our next generation flagship titles, with critical support from our team as we transition the game into a web3 framework."

"Our vision for RIFTSTORM is to be the "go-to game to play with friends", a game that players can continuously come back to with their friends, whether they're diving into quick, thrilling sessions or grinding resources to climb the leaderboards. With cross-platform play, deep lore, and a thriving community-driven ecosystem, Riftstorm will offer a truly immersive experience," said Arief Widhiyasa, CEO of Confiction Labs. "To deliver that vision, we need a technology that is not only scalable but also seamless to the users. We're excited to partner with the Xai Foundation to leverage their technology as the first gaming L3 blockchain that's proven to be the fastest and most scalable EVM gaming chain."

The official launch timing for Riftstorm on Xai will be announced in the coming months and an early-access release to follow. For more information on RIFTSTORM, please visit playriftstorm.com for updates on the game's release as well as previews and gameplay showcases.

About Confiction Labs

Confiction Labs is pioneering "Collaborative Entertainment," a groundbreaking evolution in the entertainment industry, particularly within gaming. By leveraging blockchain and AI, similar to how F2P transformed mobile and internet gaming, Confiction aims to redefine how players engage with content. The studio's first flagship game, Riftstorm, is spearheaded by a team of industry veterans with over 15 years of experience, supported by a 120-person team.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Xai Foundation