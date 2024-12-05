Introducing RoadBlock Solutions: A Merger of Five Road Safety Industry Leaders

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RoadBlock Solutions, a division of RSG International, a leading Canadian company in road safety infrastructure, is officially expanding. Effective immediately, the merger of Corbin Highway Products, Laura-Metaal, Dimensional Products Inc., Summit Rentals US, and Pivot Safety US will unite their collective expertise, cutting-edge technology, and extensive resources. This strategic merger positions RoadBlock Solutions as a major player in the road safety sector, ready to offer innovative and comprehensive solutions.

Ryan Samek, Senior Vice-President of RoadBlock Solutions, brings over two decades of road safety experience to the role. He is supported by a team of industry veterans, including Gary Lallo, Roger Spencer, Tony Cappella, Shannon Carroll, and Alex Wolfinger, ensuring a wealth of expertise drives the company's success.

"The merger of these five companies represents a major milestone in our organization," said Ryan Samek. Solutions. "By combining our talented and experienced team, we aim to set new standards in the road safety space and offer unmatched service and solutions to our clients. I am thrilled to stand beside this experienced group of industry professionals and am looking forward to what we can accomplish

RoadBlock Solutions specializes in the sale and rental of road safety products essential for roadway safety. It's extensive range includes crash cushions, steel and concrete barrier, and other essential devices designed to protect road users and workers.

"The merger has created a resourceful, solutions-based network dedicated to delivering top-tier safety, sales, rentals, and installation services," says Roger Spencer, Business Development Manager for RoadBlock Solutions and former Business Development Manager at Corbin Highway Products, with over two decades of industry experience. "This collaboration fuels innovation and value, ensuring safer roads for everyone."

Together, this team brings decades of experience and is dedicated to enhancing services, expanding product offerings, and delivering advanced solutions for road safety infrastructure.

"We're combining our strengths to innovate, protect, and pave the way for a safer and brighter future on every road," adds Tony Cappella, Business Development Manager at RoadBlock Solutions and former National Sales Manager for Hill and Smith.

These words were echoed by the former General Manager of Dimensional Products Inc (DPI).

"The merger of DPI will provide us with resources and knowledge from some of the best in the industry. Being part of the Roadblock team will allow us to grow and expand our business to new levels," added Luke Myers, Chesapeake branch manager Roadblock Solutions.

RoadBlock Solutions is a customer-focused, solutions-driven company that not only connects clients with the products they need but also introduces them to cutting-edge innovations they never knew existed.

About RoadBlock Solutions

RoadBlock Solutions is a leading provider and distributor of road safety devices, offering both sales and rentals. As a division of RSG International, RoadBlock Solutions is committed to enhancing road safety through innovative and reliable solutions.

About RSG International

RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating advanced solutions for critical safety challenges. Its portfolio includes comprehensive services across road safety infrastructure, including construction, installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.

