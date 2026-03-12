Introducing Robot-to-Robot Communication: How Chef Robots Coordinate to Maximize Throughput

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Robotics, a leader in physical AI for the food industry, today announced its robot-to-robot (R2R) communication, enabling multiple Chef robots on a shared conveyor line to coordinate deposits and increase throughput on high-speed production lines.

Food manufacturing facilities often run high-speed meal assembly lines. To achieve high throughputs, many Chef customers deploy multiple robots on a shared conveyor line. However, ensuring that each robot knows the conveyor's speed and behavior, tray positions and orientations, and determining which robot should deposit food into which tray can be challenging.

To address this challenge, after trying multiple approaches, Chef developed robot-to-robot communication, a robust, generalizable capability that allows Chef robots to communicate directly using built-in wireless radios. Using this, robots share a real-time feed of tray positions and orientations as trays move down the conveyor.

See how Chef robots coordinate to maximize throughput

When the first robot deposits an ingredient into a tray, it immediately shares that data with the next robot downstream. The second robot then knows exactly which tray to target and when to make its deposit. Since each robot runs its own perception system, all robots remain independent and robust to real-world variability. The wireless communication keeps the robots synchronized as trays move down the line.

R2R communication provides several benefits. First, it allows manufacturers to deploy multiple robots on the same production line to increase throughput. Second, by receiving tray trajectory data from upstream robots, downstream robots can react more quickly to fast-moving conveyors. Third, sharing tray information helps prevent spillage and missed trays. Because the system relies on tray tracking rather than ingredient recognition, it works across a wide range of ingredients without requiring ingredient-specific models.

For food manufacturers, this means production lines can maintain high throughput while ensuring consistent ingredient placement across trays. By keeping multiple robots aligned as trays move down the conveyor, R2R communication helps facilities operate high-speed lines more reliably and automate tasks that would otherwise require multiple workers serving the same ingredient.

The wireless communication capability is built into each Chef robot and requires no additional infrastructure. This allows manufacturers to easily add additional robots to existing lines as demand grows. In some configurations, Chef robots can reach speeds of up to 150 trays per minute, enabling extremely high throughput.

Chef's robot-to-robot communication capability is available to food manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, and the UK and is included as part of Chef's robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) pricing model.

About Chef Robotics

Chef is the first company to have commercialized a scalable AI-driven food robotics solution. With over 96 million servings made in production, Chef leverages ChefOS, an AI platform for food manipulation, to offer a Robotics-as-a-Service solution that helps industry-leading food companies increase production volume and meet demand. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Chef aims to empower humans to do what humans do best by accelerating the advent of intelligent machines. Visit https://chefrobotics.ai to learn more.

SOURCE Chef Robotics