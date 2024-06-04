Introducing Rodan + Fields Plumping Lip Oil SPF 28

Color + Care All in One Swipe

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields, a leading skincare and haircare direct selling brand, combines beauty with skincare with the introduction of Plumping Lip Oil SPF 28. Like all Rodan + Fields products, this innovation was created by dermatologists to deliver instant and over time benefits, including hydration, plumping, brightening, and sun protection. Powered by skincare ingredients including peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and F, sunflower seed oil and SPF — because your lips are skin too. Now you can have it all: color and care, all in one swipe.

Plumping Lip Oil SPF 28, a perfect finish to your skincare routine for color and care in just one swipe. Pictured here: REDEFINE Regimen and Plumping Lip Oil SPF 28 Plumping Lip Oil SPF 28, the perfect last step to your skincare routine is available in 4 flexible + universal shades Pink, Berry, Peach and Coral.

"We are thrilled to bring consumers this innovative tri-benefit product that offers a unique combination of being a lip treatment, offering lip protection from further damage plus a pop of gorgeous color all in one," shared Dalia Stoddard, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer of Rodan + Fields. "As a leader in skin for over 16 years, we know lip care is an important step in every skincare routine and we are excited to offer this innovation in four beautiful shades as the last step in a daytime skincare routine."

DERMATOLOGIST DEVELOPED WITH CLINICAL RESULTS YOU CAN SEE AND FEEL:

INSTANTLY: plumps + defines for healthier-looking lips

100% had more hydrated lips*

78% had plumper/fuller-looking lips**

74% had more defined lip border**

91% agreed product nourishes lips with intense moisture**

96% agreed lips feel softer, more supple, and conditioned instantly**

AFTER 4 WEEKS: hydrates to reduce visible signs of aging and restore lip volume

83% had more hydrated lips without product on***

78% agreed it visibly restores lip volume without product on***

100% agreed product is gentle enough to use daily ***

KEY INGREDIENTS:

Peptides - Plump lips for a fuller-looking pout.



Sun Protection - SPF helps to protect lips from harmful sun rays.



Vitamin F and Hyaluronic Acid - Hydrate lips and help maintain skin barrier.



Sunflower Seed Oil and Vitamin C - Soften, help retain moisture, reduce the appearance of fine lines + brighten lip tone.



SHADES: The perfect last step to your skincare routine is available in 4 flexible + universal shades: Pink, Berry, Peach and Coral.

This is not just a lipgloss, but a perfect finish to your skincare routine for color and care in just one swipe. Plumping Lip Oil SPF 28 is now available through Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants or online at www.rodanandfields.com for $40 USD each.

About Rodan + Fields Rodan + Fields was launched in 2008 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of providing dermatology-created skincare and haircare along with an entrepreneurial opportunity to change lives. Rodan + Fields is proud of its regimen-based skincare and award-winning innovation, powerful direct selling business model, and global Independent Consultant community. Products are available through R+F Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at www.rodanandfields.com.

*Based on a 4-Week U.S. clinical and consumer study using Plumping Lip Oil

**Based on a 4-Week U.S. clinical and consumer study using Plumping Lip Oil. Instant benefits take effect within approximately 5 minutes and are temporary.

***Based on a 4-Week U.S. clinical and consumer study using Plumping Lip Oil at least 3X per day.

SOURCE Rodan & Fields, LLC