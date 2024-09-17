Introducing RSMB Fusion: A Cloud Platform for Data Fusion, Audience Targeting, and Smarter Decision-Making

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSMB, a leader in data science and statistical services for the marketing and advertising industry, announces the launch of RSMB Fusion, a cloud-based platform designed to help media agencies, advertisers, media owners, and research suppliers get more value from their data.

RSMB Fusion enables privacy-safe data combination, providing enriched data for better decision-making. The platform leverages a probabilistic approach, matching respondents across datasets based on shared characteristics.

Key Features:

Proven Algorithm : developed and honed by RSMB over 30 years for advertising applications.

: developed and honed by RSMB over 30 years for advertising applications. User-Friendly Interface : Streamlined design for seamless data fusion.

: Streamlined design for seamless data fusion. API Integration : Straightforward integration with existing systems.

: Straightforward integration with existing systems. Easy Data Updates : Projects can be updated and rerun as new data becomes available.

: Projects can be updated and rerun as new data becomes available. Expert Assistance: RSMB on hand to support users with their fusions.

Applications:

Customer Understanding : Combine fragmented in-house databases to create a 360-degree view of customers.

: Combine fragmented in-house databases to create a 360-degree view of customers. Optimising Marketing Strategies : Combine in-house data with datasets like IPA Touchpoints for better audience understanding and planning.

: Combine in-house data with datasets like IPA Touchpoints for better audience understanding and planning. Enhanced Targeting : Leverage sample surveys to expand customer targeting attributes.

: Leverage sample surveys to expand customer targeting attributes. Improved Advertising Effectiveness: Integrate campaign data from different sources for a clearer picture of attribution and deduplicated reach.

After many years of developing tailored fusion solutions in-house for the advertising and marketing industry, RSMB is now making its fusion algorithm available to the wider market via this cloud platform.

"We are proud to introduce RSMB Fusion to the market. The requirement to integrate datasets in a privacy-safe way has never been greater, and our proven solution makes this process much easier and more accessible," said Chris Mundy, CEO of RSMB. "This tool empowers media agencies, advertisers, media owners, and research suppliers to maximize the value of their data assets."

For more details, visit https://www.rsmb.solutions/rsmb-fusion or contact [email protected].

About RSMB

RSMB provides data analysis and audience research solutions to help businesses make informed decisions. With nearly 40 years of expertise, RSMB is renowned for its groundbreaking work with Barb, RAJAR, and the IPA on audience and cross-media measurement, media planning solutions and data integration. RSMB's mission is to decode complex data, yielding insights and strategies that drive results.

