Introducing RXBAR Select, New Handpicked Flavors Made in Small Batches

"With RXBAR Select, we're changing the way protein bars come to market," said Jim Murray, President, RXBAR. "Our unique approach to innovation, leveraging influencer partners and small batch runs, allows us to accelerate good ideas and bring them to market – fast – while also pushing the boundaries of what simple good protein bars can be. These limited edition flavor combinations might be your thing, or they might not be. But ultimately, the choice is yours."

RXBAR is partnering with a variety of influencers to develop the unique flavor selections. First up: the Hot Chocolate RXBAR Select, created in partnership with CrossFit athlete and long-time RXBAR advocate Cole Sager . They're made with winter flavors fans love, like cocoa and chocolate, plus a few other simple ingredients – egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. Hot Chocolate RXBAR Select is available on RXBAR.com/hot-chocolate , while supplies last.

"RXBARs have always been one of my favorite ways to start a training session because of their great taste and simple, wholefood ingredients," said Cole Sager, CrossFit Games Athlete. "Combine that with my favorite childhood flavor – Hot Chocolate – and you have a better-for-you way to indulge that I know fans will love."

RXBAR plans to launch two limited edition flavors per quarter, including Peanut Butter Banana RXBAR Select, which is slated for next month. To stay up to date on the latest RXBAR Select flavors, fans can sign up for the newsletter at RXBAR.com.

