Introducing SameSky Health: A cultural experience company that removes barriers to care

Phil Harker, Chief Growth Officer for SameSky Health said, "We believe connecting cultures is what changes the world. Our expertise and technology go far beyond communications to deliver culturally inclusive, specific data and analytics for individuals and communities who have been overlooked or were never reachable before."

By striving to understand each person as an individual — clinically, socially, behaviorally, culturally — SameSky Health personalizes every healthcare interaction to create the trusted relationships needed for more impactful, meaningful experiences. We partner with health plans to provide fresh, effective solutions that drive real results.

"We began as a small but ambitious startup dedicated to reaching Spanish speakers," said Abner Mason, founder and CEO of SameSky Health. "Now, six years later, we've pioneered how to use technology and data to build trust by connecting with people at a deeper, cultural level. We've also learned that the SameSky Health approach — treating people like who they are matters — works for everyone, not just Spanish speakers. Today, working primarily on behalf of Medicaid and Medicare Advantage health plans, SameSky Health delivers health equity-focused engagement while helping health plans achieve their quality and performance goals."

Different people need different care. That's why our culturally relevant engagement solutions empower health plans to better connect members to the care they need, no matter who they are.

About SameSky Health

SameSky Health is a cultural experience company that removes barriers to care and forms meaningful relationships to bring people to health. We guide health plan members on their annual wellness journeys by building trusted relationships that encourage dignity, autonomy and companionship as they navigate disparate life experiences within a complex healthcare system.

Launched in 2017, SameSky Health engages 2.3 million+ members across 15 states, in 25+ different languages. The company's cultural expertise and technology-based solutions enable health plans to grow member engagement, improve quality measures, and increase overall health outcomes. We are on a mission to create cultural connections for a healthier, more equitable world. SameSky Health is based in North Hollywood, CA. To learn more, visit www.sameskyhealth.com .

