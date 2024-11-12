Introducing SBEN: The Small Business Exchange Network Revolutionizing Business Transitions for Solo Ventures

LEWES, Del., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sben, Inc., a leader in supporting small business owners, is proud to announce the official launch of the Small Business Exchange Network (SBEN). SBEN is a groundbreaking media company dedicated to helping small business owners—especially solo ventures—transition their businesses to the next generation of entrepreneurs. Unlike traditional business brokers, SBEN offers a unique platform that connects business owners with ideal takeover candidates in an innovative and transparent way.

SBEN was created to fill a critical gap in the market. With more than 27 million solo ventures in the United States—representing over 80% of small businesses—many of these entrepreneurs face challenges when it comes to transitioning their businesses. Industry estimates suggest that most solo ventures will not successfully transfer beyond their current owners, leading to significant loss of economic value.

Aftab Jiwani, a lifelong small business owner and founder of SBEN, emphasizes the importance of creating a new approach to business transitions: "SBEN is NOT a business broker. We are here to facilitate the gradual transfer of ownership in a way that benefits both business owners and those seeking self-employment opportunities. Our mission is simple: to help businesses continue thriving by connecting them with people ready to take them to the next level."

SBEN stands apart from traditional business brokers in several key ways:

No Commission-Based Fees:

Unlike brokers, SBEN does not charge commissions to business sellers or buyers. Instead, SBEN is focused on providing a direct and cost-effective solution for business owners seeking to transition.

A Streaming Network for Business Exposure: Through SBEN.tv available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile apps—business owners can showcase their businesses to a broad audience. This allows potential buyers to engage with businesses they might not otherwise have access to.

Ongoing Support for Both Owners and Buyers: SBEN facilitates the business transfer process with attorney-prepared agreements and escrow services, ensuring a smooth and secure transition for both parties.

How SBEN Works:

Business owners can list their solo ventures on SBEN.com with just five simple questions and a short video about their business. From there, SBEN handles all inquiries and ensures the transfer process is seamless and stress-free. The transition is designed to be gradual, so owners can continue earning income over time, while new owners take over and build on the existing customer base.

SBEN also offers a powerful feature for potential business buyers: individuals and families interested in owning a business can sign up for alerts on the types of businesses they are interested in taking over. This helps match the right candidates with the right opportunities.

"If you've built a solid business and you're ready to transition out, SBEN is here to help you do that. It's a win-win—owners get the chance to recoup the value of their life's work, and new owners get to realize their dream of being their own boss," Jiwani says.

SBEN invites all business owners of solo ventures to visit https://www.SBEN.com to learn more and begin the process of listing their business. Whether you're ready to step into retirement, seek a change, or simply move on to a new project, SBEN is the platform to help your business transition smoothly.

The Small Business Exchange Network (SBEN) is a digital platform and streaming service dedicated to helping small business owners transition their businesses to the next generation of entrepreneurs. Unlike traditional business brokers, SBEN offers a unique approach that connects business owners with takeover candidates through a transparent, model. SBEN is committed to ensuring that small businesses continue to thrive under new ownership, helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams of self-employment.

