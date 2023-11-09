Introducing ScamZero: Personalized Senior Fraud Prevention

ScamZero personally helps seniors protect themselves against the ever-growing threat of fraud, phishing, and scam attempts.

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScamZero is a revolutionary new solution protecting seniors from falling victim to fraud, phishing, and scams. ScamZero pairs members with hands-on experts who provide online safety checks that help them stay one step ahead of scammers. In addition to real human support, ScamZero offers fraud education and timely scam alerts so seniors have the knowledge to be better prepared against both online and offline fraud threats.

ScamZero safeguards seniors

Senior fraud is quickly becoming a crisis in America. According to the AARP, an estimated $28.3 billion is lost annually to elder fraud and scams in America. To put that into perspective, that's more than the entire GDP of Iceland. According to a 2022 report by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, there was an 84% increase in losses from digital elder fraud in 2022 vs 2021.

To combat this growing trend, we're excited to announce ScamZero. Key features of a ScamZero subscription include:

ScamSense℠ online safety checks: When members are unsure about an unusual email they've received or a suspicious website they are asked to visit, they simply forward it to us. Our experts will then personally analyze the email or the link for hidden signs of scam, fraud , and phishing attempts. Our service protects each member's privacy by only analyzing information they send us; we never share their information.

, and phishing attempts. Our service protects each member's privacy by only analyzing information they send us; we never share their information. Education and awareness: From social media to mail scams, ScamZero offers email-based educational programs and resources to inform seniors about common scams, fraud warning signs, and tips on how to protect themselves.

warning signs, and tips on how to protect themselves. Scam alerts: Seniors will receive timely notifications about emerging scams and fraud threats to stay informed and vigilant.

ScamZero is accessible to everyone at only $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, making it a perfect gift for loved ones. You can purchase a membership today at scamzero.com.

"Scammers and fraudsters are continuing to rob seniors of their retirement savings, their identities, and their sense of safety in what should be their golden years. They deserve a secure and dignified retirement, free from fear of exploitation. ScamZero is a commitment to protect and empower our seniors," said Mike Guardalabene, Founder and CEO of ScamZero.

ScamZero welcomes partnerships with senior organizations, healthcare providers, and community organizations to extend its services to those in need. By joining forces, we can create a network of protection and support for seniors.

To learn more about ScamZero and how we are making a difference in the lives of seniors, please visit our website at scamzero.com.

About ScamZero: ScamZero is a dedicated business founded to protect seniors from fraud, scams, and phishing attempts. With a team of experts and a deep commitment to safeguarding the well-being of seniors, ScamZero provides a comprehensive prevention service that includes ScamSense℠ email protection, education, and scam alerts to keep seniors safe in their golden years.

