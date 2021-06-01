Introducing ScienceAffinity™: A Strategic and Creative Consultancy from MEDiSTRAVA Focusing on Science-Driven Brand Storytelling

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceAffinity™, a global strategic and creative consultancy established to put science at the heart of branded and unbranded storytelling for all commercial brands that promise health and wellness outcomes, was officially introduced today as part of the MEDiSTRAVA group from Huntsworth Health. ScienceAffinity's international team of strategic, science-driven storytellers is led by Vineet Thapar, as its global president.

What began as a proof-of-concept, ScienceAffinity now fills a white space in product commercialization, by bringing science-driven brand stories to both internal and external audiences. Scientists are fully integrated on every client team, from strategy to execution, to pull through narratives bridging the brand to each audience-type by telling very precise stories. This makes science accessible in a way that is relevant and respectful to how the audiences see themselves and what they seek, fueling understanding and trust.

The ScienceAffinity global team is backed by more than 350 scientists, thinkers, artists, strategists, craftspersons, including more than 150 PhDs in the MEDiSTRAVA network, who specialize in applying science-based approaches with the necessary rigor to solve commercial problems for clients. Every account has multiple scientists to help develop commercial strategies, guide SEO, review and inform social media outreach, and create more resonant experiences, both rationally and emotionally, that change audience behavior.

"The marketplace is shifting, and we are seeing an increasing need from audiences to understand the evidence behind a claim or a promise. This is even more pronounced for companies that promise health and wellness outcomes in sectors beyond pharmaceuticals with many innovators seeing science as a competitive and commercial advantage," said Elaine Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of MEDiSTRAVA. "Science can elevate all brands, so launching ScienceAffinity is timely. We are excited to have Vineet Thapar lead the consultancy because of his experience and reputation as a respected and empowering global leader, powerful change agent, master storyteller and a visionary collaborator."

Thapar added that many brands today are missing an opportunity by ignoring science-driven narratives. "There is an important need for science to help solve problems at a time when so many are questioning what 'truth' is," he said. "Media has had a powerful impact on belief, and brands that index mystique over truth are increasingly out of step with what people want. Brands need to leverage the power of science without making it emotionally dull and boring. That's where ScienceAffinity comes in. Fundamentally, ScienceAffinity fuels greater understanding and brand affinity."

Thapar combines global experience on three continents with a proven track record of shaping strong client relationships and teams at top-tier digital-first agencies like Razorfish and Digitas Health. He has spent over a decade designing and implementing award-winning branded and unbranded health and wellness strategies aimed at consumers and professionals, crafting compelling visions and translating them into reality.

ScienceAffinity is pursuing and attracting clients from a broad range of industries who want to put science closer to the heart of their brand proposition. ScienceAffinity experts are able to provide valuable insights gathered across their network, leverage the company's proprietary data analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver predictive analytics and modeling when advising clients on internal and external content management, as well as new business opportunities.

MEDiSTRAVA has made a significant investment to officially launch ScienceAffinity with a full complement of resources and a team of scientists with creative storytelling expertise headquartered in San Francisco and based in offices in London, New York, Philadelphia and Boston. Joining Thapar on the ScienceAffinity leadership team are Senior Vice Presidents Serena Mistry Faria in Boston and Neil Ravenhill, Ph.D., in London, supported by Leslie Taylor, chief growth officer of MEDiSTRAVA in San Francisco.

About ScienceAffinity™

ScienceAffinity™ believes that the intelligent understanding of science drives clarity, comprehension and action to solve complex health problems. A global strategic and creative consultancy established to elevate science at the heart of commercializing brands offering health and wellness solutions, the company activates deep and trusting relationships that change behavior. A part of the MEDiSTRAVA group, ScienceAffinity's 350+ scientist storytellers embedded on all teams create potent engagement platforms for products, services and initiatives that aim to create value with science — demonstrably improving lives — using insight-driven, measurable ideas, campaigns and customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.scienceaffinity.com/

