Introducing Seven Acres Escape: The Pinnacle of Luxury and the Most Anticipated A-Frame Vacation Rental in the Country, Opening Late 2024

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled just outside the charming and renowned winery town of Hermann, MO, in the Midwest, Seven Acres Escape is a truly remarkable and luxurious vacation experience that awaits sophisticated travelers. Set to open in late 2024, this striking modern A-frame home—designed with love, passion, and a deep personal story—will redefine the concept of vacation rentals. Surrounded by a serene 7-acre forest of cedar and oak trees, Seven Acres Escape is tucked amid towering trees, creating a private and tranquil retreat that showcases both architectural beauty and the grit and spirit of its owners.

This unique project is the labor of love of a hard-working mother of two teenage daughters, Hilda Orozco-Frank, who, alongside her husband, KC Frank, founded Scenic Escapes Vacations two years ago with the mission to inspire vacationers and give back to the communities they serve. They have a love for travel, which drives their passion for creating the perfect getaway experience. Hilda's journey began as the oldest child in a Hispanic family, growing up in South Central Los Angeles, where she learned the value of resilience and hard work. She fought tirelessly to create a better life for her family and to build something extraordinary—something she and others could enjoy. Seven Acres Escape is a testament to this vision.

"I wanted to create a place where people could escape, reconnect with nature, and experience a sense of peace and adventure," says Hilda Orozco-Frank. Seven Acres Escape is a testament to this vision, offering a sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in natural beauty while enjoying unparalleled luxury. Every aspect of Seven Acres Escape has been meticulously designed to offer the ultimate vacation experience. With nearly all-glass construction and soaring ceilings, the home brings in abundant natural light, creating a harmonious connection with the surrounding cedar and oak forest. Five bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, an expansive kitchen, game room, and immersive theater room offer unparalleled luxury, while thousands of square feet of outdoor living spaces include terraces for stargazing, an 8-person hot tub, and outdoor fire pits.

