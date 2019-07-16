Introducing SideTrak™: An Innovative, Portable, and Attachable Dual-Screen for Your Laptop
DC based company, Stand Steady, launches a must-have attachable monitor that turns your laptop into a dual-screen.
Jul 16, 2019, 10:09 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Steady is excited to announce the launch of its newest product, SideTrak™! This attachable second screen will redefine the way busy, on-the-go executives, telecommuters, salespeople, and students work. The ultra-portable and sleek, 12.5-inch second screen, easily attaches with device-safe magnetic plates to your laptop. SideTrak weighs less than 1.5 lbs. and won't add extra weight to your travel setup. SideTrak is set up in a matter of seconds and is fully powered by your laptop with a single USB cord. The unique dual sliding tracks allow you to smoothly extend the monitor for dual-screen viewing with ease. SideTrak also allows for easy screen sharing with 180-degree screen rotation capabilities. This breakthrough product is perfect for traveling, is TSA compliant, compact and made of ultra-lightweight aluminum. This is a game-changer! Studies show that having multiple monitors can save 2.5 hours every week with increased productivity. Those accustomed to working on dual-screen desktops can now do so out of the office or on the go! Don't get sidetracked…. get SideTrak! SideTrak is now available to order for $299.99 +tax with free shipping at sidetrak.com. SideTrak is has a 90-day easy return policy, a one-year limited liability warranty, and offers bulk discounts. Attach, slide and go with SideTrak!
About SideTrak: In 2017, ergonomic office product industry leader, Stand Steady founded SideTrak. This groundbreaking product was created when the Stand Steady team had a thought: What if you could combine the portability of a laptop with the productivity of working on two screens? After 2 years of extensive brainstorming, research, and product development, we are thrilled to have launched a product with the best possible functionality and quality for YOU! Stand Steady is a leading innovator of standing desks and other ergonomic office products. Since 2013, Stand Steady has won numerous awards while earning accolades from Amazon, The Washington Post, Bloomberg Business, and MORE!
"At Stand Steady, our mission is to bring joy to people at work. We invented SideTrak to bring you the benefits of a second screen when you aren't at your desk and to enable presentations when sitting across from someone. Almost everyone I've shown this to during our two years of development has said, "Oh, I need one!" Yup, we all need one, even my 13-year-old who wants to able to game AND watch YouTube videos at the same time."
-Day Martin, Founder of SideTrak
Contact
Stand Steady c/o SideTrak
Keina Bowling
2700 Prosperity Avenue, Suite 290, Fairfax, VA 22031
Office Phone: 240-580-TRAK (8725)
Email: media@sidetrak.com
www.sidetrak.com
SIDETRAK IS U.S. PATENT PENDING
SOURCE Stand Steady
Share this article