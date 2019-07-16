Introducing SideTrak™: An Innovative, Portable, and Attachable Dual-Screen for Your Laptop

About SideTrak: In 2017, ergonomic office product industry leader, Stand Steady founded SideTrak. This groundbreaking product was created when the Stand Steady team had a thought: What if you could combine the portability of a laptop with the productivity of working on two screens? After 2 years of extensive brainstorming, research, and product development, we are thrilled to have launched a product with the best possible functionality and quality for YOU! Stand Steady is a leading innovator of standing desks and other ergonomic office products. Since 2013, Stand Steady has won numerous awards while earning accolades from Amazon, The Washington Post, Bloomberg Business, and MORE!

"At Stand Steady, our mission is to bring joy to people at work. We invented SideTrak to bring you the benefits of a second screen when you aren't at your desk and to enable presentations when sitting across from someone. Almost everyone I've shown this to during our two years of development has said, "Oh, I need one!" Yup, we all need one, even my 13-year-old who wants to able to game AND watch YouTube videos at the same time."

-Day Martin, Founder of SideTrak

Stand Steady c/o SideTrak

Keina Bowling

2700 Prosperity Avenue, Suite 290, Fairfax, VA 22031

Office Phone: 240-580-TRAK (8725)

Email: media@sidetrak.com

www.sidetrak.com

